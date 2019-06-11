Photo Flash: First Look At Immersion Theatre's Summer Tour Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre are thrilled to present the most magical and romantic comedy of them all, A Midsummer Night's Dream which will be touring venues around the UK this Summer.

Set in Great Britain just before the start of the Great War, this hilarious and highly accessible adaptation sees Shakespeare's fantastical characters transported to a time of unparalleled peace and prosperity. Four young lovers, a band of hapless actors, and a magical realm populated by enchanting spirits set on causing mischief and mayhem at every turn culminate in an unparalleled open-air experience of beauty and hilarity.

A Midsummer Night's Dream runs July 12 - August 11 and is directed by Immersion's own Artistic Director James Tobias, with Immersion Theatre regular Dan Dawes as co-director. Dan also will be taking on the role of Bottom in the production. Further casting includes Nichole Bird, Jonathan Ray, Flora Sowerby, Harry Clarke and Charlotte Miranda Smith. A Midsummer Night's Dream has been designed by Tara Usher, with casting by Harry Blumenau for Debbie O'Brien Casting.

Full information on tour dates and venues can be found at www.immersiontheatre.co.uk





