Photo Flash: First Images From RIPPLES Released

International Roots launched their new initiative Ripples to create a global collage of hopes, challenges and the things that matter to people the most. The project aims to amplify diverse voices across the seven continental time zones by creating a platform for artistic responses to the simple provocation: 'What matters to you?'. In addition, Intercultural Roots will be hosting a Mental Health workshop on 12th November, open to anyone who wants to share strategies we use to maintain mental, spiritual and physical balance through uncertain times.

International Roots have commissioned seven initiating artists from seven different continental time zones to share their interpretation of the theme, and the public from around the world are invited to join at the following times wherever they are in the world

24 October: noon

7 November: sunset

21 November: midnight

21 December: time TBA

People are encouraged to respond in a creative medium whether it is through a one-minute video, an image or a written piece. The responses will form a global picture of the challenges we as individuals and as a collective have faced during COVID- 19. This project takes a deep dive into the humanity behind the pandemic and reminds us although we are "in the same storm we are in different boats".

To participate, please visit interculturalroots.org/ripples



Takuma? Kuikuro, photographer Carlos Fausto

Ahmed Soura

Peter Rockford Espiritu, photo credit Tau Dance Theater

Peter Rockford Espiritu, Tau Dance Theater, photo credit Alyse Butler Mallams

Peter Rockford Espiritu,Tau Dance Theater, photo credit Alyse Butler Mallams

Artists from all over the world are taking part, go to https://www.interculturalroots.org/ripples/ for an interactive map

Sena Atsugah

