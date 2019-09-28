Photo Flash: Breakin' Convention Presents 1mm Au Dessus Du Sol

Showcasing the finest full-length hip-hop creations, Breakin' Convention Presents returns to Sadler's Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio with 1mm Au Dessus Du Sol (1mm Above the Floor) from acclaimed French choreographer Yaman Okur in collaboration with Sébastien Lefrançois, on 27 & 28 September 2019.

Breakin' Convention Presents is a platform for established hip hop theatre-makers to demonstrate full-length works, as well as welcoming creations by contemporary choreographers working with street dance forms. Its inaugural performance in 2018 featured Pierre Rigal's Scandale.

Having first performed at Breakin' Convention 2010 as part of Pro Phenomen, Yaman Okur is widely recognised as one of the most innovative b-boys in the world. For 1mm Au Dessus Du Sol, created with fellow choreographer Sébastien Lefrançois and company Trafic De Styles, he performs with jazz pianist, Jean-Philippe Collard-Neven. Using his unique style of breaking, musicality and various props, Okur gives the illusion of floating, levitating and seamlessly travelling through mid-air.

https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/2019/breakin-convention-presents/

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





