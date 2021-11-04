Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Spring /Summer 2022 London Season

Santtu-Matias Rouvali's first concert with the Philharmonia in 2022 is a crowd-pleasing matinee programme that is well suited to his balletic style. Giving every member of the orchestra a well-deserved moment in the spotlight, the programme features Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade and Ravel's Boléro. Long-standing Philharmonia collaborator John Wilson champions an English programme (Elgar's First Symphony and Walton's Violin Concerto) featuring the return of award-winning violinist James Ehnes. Dvořák's New World Symphony brings a Philharmonia debut for conductor Eun Sun Kim in an early-evening concert with a rousing programme that also features pianist Benjamin Grosvenor whose last, acclaimed, performance with Philharmonia was at the 2019 Proms.



Santtu conducts Tchaikovsky pairs Rouvali with extraordinary pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii. Blind since birth, Tsujii learned to perform by ear and has become an international star. The all-Tchaikovsky programme of masterworks includes the First Piano Concerto, Francesca da Rimini and Symphony No. 6, Pathétique. Long time Philharmonia collaborator Jakub Hrůša conducts Beethoven 9 alongside a symphony composed by his compatriot Voříšek. GRAMMY Award-winning American violinist Gil Shaham joins the Philharmonia in a vivid all-Russian programme including Shostakovich's October, composed for the 50th anniversary of the 1917 Revolution, and Prokofiev's Second Violin Concerto. Mussorgsky's best-loved work Pictures at an Exhibition crowns this evening's programme.

Nicola Benedetti returns, following multiple online concert appearances with the Philharmonia during the 2020 lockdown, for a Brahms themed programme. This is the first time she will perform with Santtu-Matias Rouvali in a concert that includes Shostakovich's massive, historically-significant Leningrad Symphony and Brahms' Violin Concerto. One of the great violinists of our time, Joshua Bell appears with the Philharmonia for the first time since 2010 to play Dvořák's Violin Concerto. To frame the concerto, conductor Paavo Järvi has chosen two very different symphonies: Sibelius Seventh, and last, symphony and Beethoven's Eighth Symphony.

Celebrated conductor Marin Alsop returns to Philharmonia with an emotionally-laden programme featuring Britten's Violin Concerto, Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony, and opening with Strum by leading American composer Jessie Montgomery.

Two of the most celebrated artists of their era, with over 170 years' experience between them - Herbert Blomstedt and Maria João Pires join the Philharmonia for a landmark event in London's orchestral calendar.

Conductor Herbert Blomstedt and pianist Maria João Pires both bring a lifetime's insight and an infectious joy and vitality to their performances. This is a rare opportunity to hear them perform live with the Philharmonia, in the repertoire for which they are best known - Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23 and Bruckner 7.



Santtu-Matias Rouvali crowns his first season as the Philharmonia's Principal Conductor with Mahler's great Resurrection Symphony, scored for a large orchestra, two solo singers and chorus.

New Philharmonia commission Gaspard's Foxtrot is a brand new story in BBC presenter Zeb Soanes's popular children's book series with music by Jonathan Dove. Gaspard dreams of hearing an orchestra perform live - but humans don't let foxes into their concerts! Gaspard boards the Number 38 bus and sets off on a musical adventure. The latest tale in the delightful Gaspard the Fox series is narrated by the book's author, and is part of Southbank Centre's Imagine Festival. Philharmonia at the Movies: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial sees an 80-piece orchestra perform John Williams' much-loved score live to this all-time great Spielberg cinematic classic on the big screen in what promises to be a thrilling event.



The Music of Today concert this spring, How Forests Think, features the world's master of the Chinese sheng, Wu Wei with a programme that features music by celebrated Australian composer Liza Lim, inspired by the way trees and fungi respond to each other. This free Music of Today performance is part of Southbank Centre's acclaimed SoundState Festival.

Some concerts in the 2022 season will be streamed, details to be confirmed in the new year.