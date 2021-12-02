Peter Holland Joins English Touring Theatre As Producer

English Touring Theatre today announces that Peter Holland joins the company as Producer, having most recently worked as the producer at Frantic Assembly. He takes up the role from January 2022. He joins the organisation alongside Richard Twyman, Artistic Director & Sophie Scull, Executive Producer.

Peter Holland said, "I am delighted to be joining Richard Twyman, Sophie Scull and the team at ETT. Touring theatre is the lifeblood to venues across the UK and I'm excited to be working with a company who work and partner with so many organisations across the country and internationally to commission and produce empowering and quality work. I've long admired ETT's variety of productions within their programme and I look forward to getting started in the New Year."

Richard Twyman, Artistic Director, and Sophie Scull, Executive Producer of ETT also commented, "Peter brings to the role of Producer a wealth of knowledge of the touring sector and a commitment to equality and inclusion, principles that sit at the centre of ETT's work. As we continue to expand the work we make and the audiences we make it for, Peter's talent and experience will be invaluable and we look forward to welcoming him to the team."

Peter Holland is currently the producer at internationally renowned physical theatre company Frantic Assembly where recent credits include Anna Jordan's The Unreturning and their 25th Anniversary commission of Sally Abbott's I Think We Are Alone co-directed by Kathy Burke and Scott Graham. During a furlough period with Frantic Assembly he developed a new gig musical with writer/performer Lauryn Redding and co-commissioned Bloody Elle - a gig musical which subsequently reopened the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester in May - with his own company Rebel Productions. Prior to Frantic Assembly he worked as Producer for the Lyric Hammersmith under the artistic leadership of Sean Holmes, and before this as the General Manager of commercial touring company, Birmingham Stage Company.