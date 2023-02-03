Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pentabus Launch Their Spring/Summer Season

The company also announces return of Pentabus Young Writers live production with eight new plays

Feb. 03, 2023  
Where Do We Go From Here
Photo Credit: Jorge Lizadle

Pentabus are launching their Spring/Summer season which features one new commission, two new Digital theatre premieres, two new Writers-in-Residence and the return of Pentabus Young Writers live production with eight brilliant new plays.

Pentabus is the nation's rural theatre company. They are the only professional theatre company in the UK whose vision is singularly rural. They tour new plays about the contemporary rural world to new audiences in village halls, fields, festivals and theatres, telling stories with local relevance, plus national and international impact. They believe that every person living in an isolated rural community has a right to exceptional theatre. They are based in a Victorian school in rural Shropshire, and to date all of their work has been made here. It then tours village halls and theatres locally and nationally. Over four and a half decades they've produced 174 new plays, reached over half a million audience members, won a prestigious South Bank Show award, a Fringe First and were the first to live stream from a village hall. They have hosted a writer in residence since 2014 and they have gone on to be commissioned by the Birmingham Rep, the Bush, HighTide, Nottingham Playhouse, The National Theatre, Royal Court and Royal Welsh College.

Elle While, Pentabus Artistic Director said: 'Pentabus is celebrating and elevating rural stories with three premieres of astonishing new plays by playwrights that ask urgent questions and tell big stories with thrilling imagination, compassion and wit. We are also thrilled to be welcoming two new Writers in Residence and sixteen Young Writers whose work will be premiered this summer.'

THE SILENCE & THE NOISE - premiering at Vaults Festival 19 February, 16:20, in the cavern followed by online release.

by Tom Powell

(hybrid theatre/film)

Staring Rachelle Diedericks and William Robinson

A new digital play, exploring where film and theatre meet. Ben and Daize are teenagers either side of a county line. Drug runner and daughter of an addict. As the adult world around them becomes deadly dangerous, do these natural enemies have it in them to save each other?

ONE OF THEM ONES - touring 23 March - 14 May
by Charlie Josephine

Pentabus are delighted to present an inspiring and joyful new play by Charlie Josephine writer of the critically acclaimed I, Joan - ***** The Times, **** The Guardian, **** Independent.

A dazzling new play about two siblings living in a rural community trying to get their heads around gender identity. Frankie is desperate to be understood, accepted, loved. But LGBTQ alphabet soup has got Michael's head spinning. Why's it gotta be so complicated? Why can't they understand? Why can't things go back to the way they always were? Unpicking the complexities of identity and the fierce family love that hopefully holds us together.

"Frankie said we should do this, tell our story, cus yeah, it's a mad one, and maybe someone might like it, and find it useful or whatever? So, that's why we're here...."

When Pentabus approached Charlie Josephine to write a new play, Charlie knew what they wanted to write...

"...a queer love story. Because the hetero-ghetto is wild right now, especially in the UK, it's a very challenging time to be trans and queer. But the love is always louder than the fear, and I believe in the power of good theatre. We are changed by hearing people's stories. Culture changes culture. So I'm honoured to have the opportunity to tour this queer and trans story to rural venues. It's such a terrible myth that queerness is just found in cities!"

A Pentabus Production and developed with the support of The National Theatre's Generate programme.

DESTINY - Premiering at Borderlines Film Festival 8 March followed by online release.
Performed and written by Florence Espeut-Nickless

(hybrid theatre/film)

A new digital play, exploring where film and theatre meet, opening the door to a teenage experience of growing up in rural Wiltshire in the 00's.

They're sayin I brought it on myself.

Oh yeah, they've heard about me.

Basically it must've been my fault cause I'm me, Destiny.

Destiny dreams big. She dreams glamour. She's gonna be an MTV Base backing dancer, you watch. She's fearless, ferocious, and up for the fight (she's had to be). Born below the breadline, she's desperate to see beyond the neighbourhood and find hope in hopelessness.

DESTINY, is a powerful, funny and moving monologue written and performed by Florence Espeut-Nickless, which takes us on a journey of a teenage girl's experience and response to abuses of power in many guises.

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? - Thurs 6 & Fri 7 July at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

by Pentabus Young Writers

We could go back to 'normal'. Or was normal the problem?
No one really knows.
So tell me, where do we go from here?

Join us for a showcase of 8 new short plays written by young writers aged 16-25 from across the West Midlands.Where do we go from Here? Is a funny, honest and vibrant celebration of diverse voices exploring unique perspectives on the world we live in. Created and produced by leading artists with Pentabus Theatre.

Young Writers

Julia Bentley

Roisin Bonar

Lotty Holder

Charis McRoberts

Ruth Mestel

Hannah Morgan

Julia Ostrowski

Tara Semple

Andrew Sterry Director

Full creative team to be announced.



