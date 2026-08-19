Parr Hall to Offer Free Guided Tours for Heritage Open Days 2026

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A rare opportunity to glimpse behind the curtain at one of the north west's leading arts and entertainment venues is on offer as part of Heritage Open Days 2026.

Two guided tours of the Grade II listed Parr Hall will take place on Tuesday, 15 September, giving visitors an introduction to a famous concert hall that has hosted some of the region's biggest events for 130 years.

The tours are free but with very limited capacity and pre-booking is essential.

Dating back to 1895, visitors will learn about some of the famous faces that have graced Parr Hall's stage such as the Rolling Stones, John Bishop, Stone Roses and Arctic Monkeys.

They will also be given a sense of the people who've made Parr Hall what it is, both on and off stage, and past and present.

The experience is just one of many unique events and celebrations planned in Warrington for Heritage Open Days.

Running between 11 and 20 September, Heritage Open Days takes place all across England.

Each year, millions of people take part in a nationwide celebration of their heritage, community and history thanks to the National Trust and support from Postcode Lottery players.

Some of this year's other highlights in Warrington include the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the mysterious people who built Warrington's only stone circle. You can discover how drones are used to fight crime at the Museum of Policing in Cheshire, go on a heritage walk with one of Warrington's librarians, discover the town's industrial past through works magazines and even learn about bell ringing at St Matthews in Stretton.

Craig Sherwood, who is helping to coordinate Heritage Open Days for Culture Warrington, said: 'Heritage Open Days 2026 has lots to offer. We've got rugby players, 1980s megaliths, chimneys, civil war soldiers and those are just the first few days! For the first time, we'll also be offering a full tour of the historic Parr Hall as its milestone 130th anniversary draws to a close. Come and look behind the 'curtain' and tread the boards that the likes of the Rolling Stones and Stone Roses have graced.'

Each year, Heritage Open Days has a different theme, exploring the varied and often overlooked stories of ordinary working people and their daily lives.

From factory floors, workhouses and high streets to kitchens, schools, and community centres, this theme shines a light on working-class voices, local superheroes and the part-of-the-furniture places that have quietly shaped England's heritage.

Cllr Jean Flaherty, Warrington Borough Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for communities, culture and leisure, said: 'Our Heritage Open Days give people fantastic opportunities to connect with the places and stories that make Warrington unique. Whether you are discovering a local landmark for the first time or revisiting a familiar part of the town's history, the programme offers something for all ages and interests. It's great to see Warrington organisations once again working together to open doors, share knowledge and celebrate our rich heritage.'

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days Marketing and Projects Manager, added: 'There are so many brilliant stories that are celebrated through the festival each year, but this year I can't wait to see all those everyday hidden-in-plain-sight stories centre stage in our programming. I'm so excited to see our community uncover new stories and delve deeper than ever before.'

Heritage Open Days runs from 11 to 20 September. For more information and booking, visit culturewarrington.org/2026/08/13/heritage-open-days-2026-the-programme

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming