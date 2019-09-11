Parr Hall Prepares For Visit From Racing Royalty

Get ready for an unmissable night of storytelling as the undisputed king of superbike racing speeds into town.

Join seven times world champion and superbike racing legend Carl Fogarty MBE as he talks about his racing career, bikes and book, The World According to Foggy.

Renowned among racing fans for his gutsy, aggressive style and fierce determination, Foggy's incredible attitude netted him 59 victories and four World Superbike Championships during his phenomenal career.

Not just the king of superbikes, Carl also won over the hearts of the nation in 2014 when his popularity on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! bagged him the title of "King of the Jungle."

Coming to Parr Hall on Thursday 20 February, An Evening with Carl Fogarty takes audiences on a whistle-stop tour of his career from the very beginning to his retirement in the year 2000 and beyond.

Plus, fans can get the chance to meet Foggy and treat themselves to a professional photo with the legend himself.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





