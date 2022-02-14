Park Theatre Announces Vicky Hawkins as Executive Director

Vicky Hawkins has been announced as the new Executive Director of Park Theatre, taking the reins from Rachael Williams who was in the role for five years. A Haringey resident, Vicky joins Park Theatre from The National Theatre where she was Head of Producing. Vicky has previously worked for ATG as General Manager in their Productions department, at Clear Channel Entertainment and The Really Useful Group. Her experience spans both the commercial and subsidised sectors.

Whilst at the NT she worked on a wide variety of productions and co-productions including The Lehman Trilogy (with Neal Street Productions), Downstate (with Steppenwolf Theatre Company) and the NT's most recent musical Hex, directed by Rufus Norris. In 2018 she was project producer for Pericles, the NT's inaugural Public Acts production - a radical, inclusive, community-led production with over 200 community participants drawn from across London. During the pandemic she line-produced the TV film of Romeo & Juliet made with Sky Arts and PBS. Directed by Simon Godwin the film was captured in 17 days during lockdown while the Lyttelton theatre was closed. At ATG she managed numerous West End and touring productions, as well as the 2012 Royal Court transfer season and dance works with Matthew Bourne's New Adventures.

Vicky served as a trustee for DreamArts, a charity working with young people in Westminster to help them fulfil their potential through the arts, for six years and is currently a school governor for Broomfield School in Enfield.

Vicky said, "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Park Theatre. As a long-term local resident, I've followed its growth and success since inception, and been continually impressed by the way Jez and the team have rooted the theatre in the community whilst also achieving a national profile. The opportunity to be a part of the next stage of its journey and support the mission to create and present outstanding work, is one that I couldn't turn down."

Jez Bond, Artistic Director of Park Theatre, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Hawkins to join us as Executive Director. Vicky's wealth of producing experience, within both the subsidised and commercial sectors, will be a real asset in realising our ambitions to build a more resilient theatre post-pandemic. As a local resident who has followed our progress from the outset, Vicky is also poised to help us deepen our connections in the local community and ensure Park Theatre is a place for everyone. I look forward to a close working relationship with Vicky so we can lead Park Theatre into the exciting next chapter."

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eight years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, five Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and Best Foodie Experience and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.

Park Theatre are currently presenting a special fundraiser with a new mystery celebrity guest playing the Inspector every night - without having ever seen a script. Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 features appearances from Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Gillian Anderson, Daisy Ridley and Mark Gatiss, and the voice of Stephen Fry.