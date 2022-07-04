Paines Plough and Kiln Theatre announce UK Tour for Amy Trigg's REASONS YOU SHOULD(N'T) LOVE ME This Autumn

Today Paines Plough, in association with Women's Prize for Playwriting, 45North and Kiln Theatre have announced that Amy Trigg's critically acclaimed play REASONS YOU SHOULD(N'T) LOVE ME will tour the UK this Autumn from 7 September - 26 November.

Amy Trigg's REASONS YOU SHOULD(N'T) LOVE ME is a play about a woman with spina bifida navigating her twenties and was joint winner of the inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting 2020, an award established by Paines Plough and Ellie Keel Productions.

Joint Artistic Directors at Paines Plough Charlotte Bennett and Katie Posner said: "We're super proud to be bringing Amy Trigg's play on tour around the UK and to the Kiln, following its sold out run last year. The story is filled to the brim with heart and humour, and we fell in love with it the very first time we read it for the Women's Prize for Playwriting in 2020. We can't wait to share Juno's story with audiences around the country!"

Amy Trigg said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be taking 'Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me' on tour and to be returning to the Kiln, where it all began! To be able to revisit Juno's story and reach a wider audience is an absolute treat - I can't wait to see how different audiences respond to Juno's tale of love, joy, and embarrassing moments. Also, I haven't been on tour since 2020, so I'm really looking forward to revisiting some of my favourite theatres, and discovering new ones. And coffee shops! Hit me up with coffee shop recommendations. The best hot chocolate in town, please. Sorry, this probably isn't what you wanted for this quote... See you on tour!"

The one woman show starring Amy Trigg will open in Newcastle on 7 September before touring the UK including Canterbury, Colchester, Brighton, Aldershot, Maidenhead, Barking, Lyme Regis, Bracknell, Norwich, Doncaster, Washington, Middlesbrough, Manchester, Tunbridge Wells, Havant and Luton. The tour will finish with a three-week run at the Kiln Theatre in London from 5 - 26 November, where the production had its world premiere in May 2021.

Amy Trigg is an actor and writer from Essex. She was the first wheelchair user to graduate from a performance course at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Her acting credits include work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare's Globe, Netflix, BBC and Universal.

Amy is on attachment with the Kiln Theatre, after winning one of the six 2022 Playwrights' Scheme Bursaries.

Amy is currently part of the BBC TV Drama Writers' Programme 2021 (partnered with Eleven Film). She has previously been part of 4Screenwriting 2021, BBC Drama Room 2020/21, BBC Writers' Access Group 2020/21, the Royal Court Introduction to Playwriting Group 2020/21 and BBC Children's New Voices 2020.

For more information go to: https://painesplough.com/productions/reasons-you-shouldnt-love-me/