POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE Announces West End Dates Following UK Tour

It is announced today that Sir David Suchet's POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE will run for a limited season at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre from Tuesday 4 January - Saturday 22 January 2022, with a press night on Thursday 6 January. Tickets are on sale from today, 10 September at www.DavidSuchetOnStage.com.

David will retrace his steps as a young actor, visiting 24 theatres as part of a UK tour through Autumn and Winter 2021 before the West End run.

POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE looks back fondly at David's illustrious career, sharing some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light. Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, will be joining David as interviewer in this unmistakably unique event. Join us in conversation with the actor behind the detective and the many characters David has portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades.

David Suchet said:

'This show is very close to my heart and I'm delighted to be bringing it to the Harold Pinter Theatre where I made my West End debut here over 35 years ago, when it was the Comedy Theatre, in Tom Kempinski's Separation. After the past 18 months I can't wait to be in the theatre with people again to share some of my treasured memories from over the years. It's wonderful to be back.'

For over 25 years David has captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie's elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, David has graced the world's stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde, Albee and Miller, and is celebrated for his portrayals of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli, Joe Keller and Gregory Solomon. David spent 13 years in the Royal Shakespeare Company and remains an Associate Artist. He is an Emmy award winner, a seven-time Olivier Award Nominee (The Merchant of Venice, Separation, Oleanna, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Amadeus, All My Sons and The Price) and in 2020 was knighted for services to drama and charity.

Audiences are invited to spend an evening with one of the world's most celebrated actors of our time and discover why he is renowned for not only inhabiting the role of Poirot, but also taking on the personalities of many of television, film and theatre's most fascinating characters.

POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE is co-created by David Suchet and Liza McLean. The show was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by Liza McLean and Andrew Kay and is presented in the UK by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.