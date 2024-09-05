News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

PERSONALITY – THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL Will Have a UK Premiere Showcase in London This October

The cast will include Cedric Neal as ‘Lloyd Price'.

By: Sep. 05, 2024
Following a critically acclaimed run at Studebaker Theatre in Chicago in 2023, producer B. Jeffrey Madoff will present a closed showcase of Personality – The Lloyd Price Musical this October in London.

From humble beginnings in Louisiana, Lloyd Price overcame incredible obstacles on his way to a revolutionary career. His songs shattered the racial divide in music and helped lay the foundation for rock 'n roll. He was the first teenager to sell over a million records and earn a Gold Record, and the first musical artist to start his own label. Price's tunes were recorded by Elvis, Aretha, Little Richard, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Amy Winehouse and more. Lloyd Price was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and this new musical celebrates his life and legacy.

 

Full casting for this UK premiere showcase includes Cedric Neal as ‘Lloyd Price', Joshua Clemetson as ‘Young Lloyd' and Vanessa Ela Young as ‘Emma' with Craig Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Matthew Goodgame, Robert Grose, Sharlene Hector, Danielle Hunter, Aaron Lee Lambert, Christian Maynard and Jamai Robinson.

 

The full creative team includes book by B. Jeffrey Madoff with Lloyd Price, Music and Lyrics by Lloyd Price, Direction by Sheldon Epps, Choreography by Edgar Godineaux, Music Supervision by Shelton Becton and UK Casting by Pearson Casting.

 

For further details please visit www.personalitymusical.com




