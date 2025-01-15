Orange Tree Theatre Launches Friday Rush Tickets Initiative

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With Churchill in Moscow currently in rehearsals, Orange Tree Theatre has announced the launch of Friday Rush Tickets. With this new scheme, each Friday at midday a limited number of tickets will be made available to book online and through the Box Office for the week ahead.

The first Friday Rush will open on 31 January for the following week’s performances of Churchill in Moscow - starring Roger Allam - which has broken records to become the Orange Tree’s fastest ever selling show.

Churchill in Moscow, written by Howard Brenton and directed by OT Artistic Director Tom Littler, explores the meetings between Winston Churchill (Roger Allam) and Joseph Stalin (Peter Forbes) at the Kremlin in 1942. The play opens on 11 February 2025, with previews from 3 February, and runs until 8 March.

Artistic Director Tom Littler and Executive Director Hanna Streeter said today, “We are very grateful to have such momentum behind our box office, with many recent OT productions selling out thanks to the incredible work of our artists and our generous audiences. Churchill in Moscow is the latest sell-out, and we hope that by introducing our new Friday Rush scheme, we can give all audiences, including under 30s and theatre union members, the chance to enjoy our busiest performances."

Alongside Friday Rush, £15 tickets for Churchill in Moscow tickets are available for OT Under 30 Night on Friday 21 February – which includes a free drink, a post-show talk, and a social event in the bar for 18–29-year-old theatregoers.

Booking early remains the best way to secure tickets at the lowest prices, and becoming a member unlocks priority booking. Members also have access to benefits including ticket discounts and exclusive news. To find out more about membership please visit: https://orangetreetheatre.co.uk/membership/

