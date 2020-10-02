One-Woman Online Play ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman, Has Been Awarded OffWestEnd's 75th OnComm

Other recent OnComms have been awarded to shows from a wide range of venues & companies from across the UK.

Many independent, alternative and fringe theatre venues and companies responded to the challenges of the Covid pandemic by taking their shows online. OffWestEnd responded to this whole new strand of theatre by launching the OnComm award for the best of this new online theatre.

Over 240 shows have been submitted so far for a possible OnComm, and OffWestEnd is now pleased to announce its 75th OnComm award - to the production of Martin Sherman's Rose, starring Maureen Lipman, presented by Thomas Hopkins & Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media, Hope Mill Theatre (based in Manchester) and Julian Stoneman MPSI Ltd.

Martin Sherman's powerful one-woman play, Rose, is a sharply drawn portrait of a feisty Jewish woman, reflecting on what it means to be a survivor at the turn of the century. This digital revival, starring Maureen Lipman, is a thought-provoking production - an intimate and, at times, humorous account, reliving the harrowing events that have shaped history. It remains sadly relevant today as racial tensions escalate, and allegations of antisemitism are rife.

Thomas Hopkins from Ginger Quiff Media said, "We are beyond thrilled to receive an OnComm for Rose by Martin Sherman; a production that we are all so proud to have been a part of. The OnComm awards are so important in these strange times to support our industry and show the world theatre is still alive in the UK."

Other recent OnComms have been awarded to shows from a wide range of venues & companies from across the UK, including New Perspectives, The Lord Chamberlain's Men, the Finborough, the Space Theatre and Northern Comedy Theatre.

A full list of all OnComm awards can be found at www.offies.london/oncomm.

