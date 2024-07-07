Oily Cart Will Present A WORLD BENEATH US This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oily Cart is sending a new sensory show through the post this summer. It has been created especially for and with disabled children who experience the most barriers to seeing theatre. The show is inspired by When the World Turns, the company's live theatre co-production with Polyglot Theatre. A World Beneath Us brings the magic of theatre into homes across the UK, for families to enjoy together. The award-winning accessible theatre company made a commitment to touring 'at home' shows after learning from the COVID-19 lockdowns that for many families, this is the only way they can experience theatre.

Oily Cart is a 40+ year old organisation who pioneered a brand-new form of theatre: Sensory Theatre. The company has garnered national and international recognition, using not just five but all 33 senses to make accessible shows that connect with and celebrate all young people.

A World Beneath Us was created for, with and alongside disabled children who experience the most barriers and their families. The show turns the audience's attention to the invisible world beneath our feet: mycelium. Through a sensory film and accompanying sensory experiences, the show unearths these magical, natural networks to explore the hidden world in the heart of each home, reflecting and celebrating each family as its own ecosystem.

A World Beneath Us Is a legacy of Oily Cart's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Uncancellable Programme explored new ways to bring accessible sensory experiences to audiences while in person performances weren't possible, which included 'at home' shows sent to families' home. Oily Cart learnt that this was the only way that some families could access their work, even once the lockdowns had ended. The theatre company made the long-term commitment to making at-home shows part of their main programme, putting the same level of resource, craft, creativity, and rigour into these formats as the live touring show.

Artistic Director, Ellie Griffiths, said, "The idea for the live show came originally from a family who have a disabled child. To bring this show back to families, in the spaces they feel most comfortable and at home, feels really relevant and fitting."

Samantha Bowen, parent of Lucy and inclusion campaigner, said, "So few opportunities for families like ours are available outside and that's a desperate shame. Having in home theatre experiences makes them accessible for families who may have unpredictable medical and care needs which make booking and turning up to a theatre show stressful or impossible. Oily Cart are bravely stepping out of this box by delivering magical shows full of meaningful moments of wonder right into the homes of those who need and deserve them."

Families across the country with disabled children who experience significant barriers to going to the theatre can register their interest to receive the experience. A World Beneath Us operates on a 'Pay What You Choose' model, so ticket price is not a barrier for families, with an additional option for anyone who would like to Pay It Forward so others can experience the show. Families who receive A World Beneath Us keep the experience, so they can continue enjoying it together.

