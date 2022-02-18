Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre Announces Comedy Line Up This Spring And Looks Ahead To a New Family Show

Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre announces Comedy line up this Spring and looks ahead to an exciting new family show.

Set in the heart of inner-city Nottingham, The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the Arts, to inspire, captivate, engage and enrich the world through the power of performance and creative education.

This March the venue will announce its programme of comedy, starting with Scott Bennett and Friends. Nottingham-based Scott started comedy in late 2009. His last two shows Leap Year and Relax were nominated for 'Best Show' at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Scott has appeared on BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Elephant in the Room with Sarah Millican, The Summer Festival with Daliso Chaponda, The Comedy Club with Arthur Smith, and Knock Knock with Helen Lederer.

This rip-roaring show also stars Steve Royle, actor, writer, comedian and juggler, "A Brilliant Comedian" Peter Kay (in his autobiography Saturday Night Peter) and

Matt Richardson, "High wattage charisma from a talented young comic whose star is on the rise."

The Guardian. This multi-award winning stand-up comedian is one of the most exciting names on the circuit, and currently rising through the ranks.

Scott Bennett and Friends, live stand-up comedy takes place on Thursday 10th March, 8pm.

Later in March, John Hegley, will be delighting an East Midlands audience with his one man show-

New and Selected Potatoes. A greatest hits, best of golden oldies compilation (with some new stuff) from "'Comedy's poet laureate'" -Independent.

Poet, comic, singer, songwriter and glasses-wearer, John Hegley has captivated audiences all over the country, in theatres and festivals, at gigs at the Edinburgh Festival, and with numerous appearances on radio and television. This new compilation shows the breadth of his appeal, with some seriously funny, cleverly comic poems on everything from love, family, France, art and the sea to dogs, dads, gods, taxidermy, carrots, spectacles and - of course - potatoes.

John Hegley, will be appearing at The Squire on Saturday 26th March at 7.30pm.

Anita Bush, Centre Manager of The Squire Performing Arts Space, said: "Alongside our exciting programme of comedy, we want the people of Nottingham, and further afield to know more about our space and what we do here. The Squire has been offering cultural opportunities here in Nottingham since 2017, but we want to increase our profile and expand our audiences. We programme work that is relevant and pertinent to the times we live in, for example in May, we have The Prime Life Project's Mental Health Summit and alongside this we provide high quality comedy, dance, theatre and family shows."

Anita continued, "Working in a community that is as diverse and culturally rich as Hyson Green, it is our ambition going forward, to seek out artists and their work that is both impactful and relevant, tells a story and resonates with those living and working in our local neighbourhoods. We are a space in a culturally thriving part of Nottingham and our vision is to provide artistic experiences for these communities, and by doing so, help to break down the barriers that we know lots of people face when accessing the Arts."

Later this year, The Squire's programme of family shows kicks off with Rhubarb Theatre's

Dustbin Doris. A dustbin, a homeless lady and an extra-ordinary tale of courage It's bin collection day and our two heroic waste collectors Max and Ola are racing to make up lost time. But what's this? A dustbin that refuses to release its contents! What could be attached? It's Doris, the dotty old lady who lives in the park. A struggle ensues as she clings onto her possessions. But every bin has a silver liner. So, when the pair of refuse loaders realise that 'one man's trash is another woman's treasure', an amazing trove of wonderous tales recycle their way out of the rubbish.

Rhubarb Theatre, known for their imaginative styles of storytelling, perform their latest bin-full of fantasy for all the family. Prepare for joy and sadness, laughter and tears and surprises around every corner. Dustbin Doris is waste-deep in theatrical play, puppetry, mask, dance, song and lots of laughter. Saturday 14th May at 1.30pm.

To find out more about The Squire Performing Arts Centre and its programme of work, please visit www.squirepac.co.uk