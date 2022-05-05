Nottingham Playhouse Announces Call-out For Young Performers For 2022 Panto

Nottingham Playhouse has issued a call-out for for young performers from Nottingham and the local surrounding area to form the Young Chorus for Dick Whittington, this year's eagerly awaited pantomime.

A workshop audition day will be held on 12 June with the aim of selecting two chorus teams of 9-15 year olds who reflect the rich diversity of the city. Successful applicants will perform alongside the professional actors

This week Nottingham's favourite panto dame and star of this year's show Dick Whittington, John Elkington, celebrated in his own inimitable style. Dressed in a specially customised bus conductor's uniform, he launched the sponsorship extension, emphasising a 15% discount on adult and group day tickets for NCT app users who see performances at the Playhouse all year round. NCT Easyrider cardholders will also be able to access a 10% discount on all pantomime tickets.

Anthony Carver-Smith, NCT Head of Marketing says:

"Nottingham City Transport is thrilled to be continuing its sponsorship of the fabulous Playhouse Panto for a further five years and is delighted to be joining Dick Whittington this Christmas on his travels to London to seek fame and fortune. As part of our new sponsorship arrangement, travelling with NCT to Nottingham Playhouse for panto or any show is now even greater value, with a 15% discount off adult and group tickets available, enabling up to 5 people to travel to and from the Playhouse for around a fiver".

Stephanie Sirr, Chief Executive of Nottingham Playhouse, says:

"We are so grateful to Nottingham City Transport for its ongoing support of the pantomime. We can't wait to present Dick Whittington and welcome audiences to enjoy it after such a tough couple of years."

From 25 November 2022 to 14 January 2023, the legendary Playhouse panto returns with the magical rags to riches tale of plucky Dick Whittington and his trusty cat as they embark on a journey that takes them to London where the streets are paved with gold, onto the High Seas and into battle with the evil King Rat. On his way Dick falls head over heels in love with his boss's daughter Alice and all the while the magical Bow Bells are whispering his destiny - to become Mayor of London! Packed with dazzling dance, a brilliant live band and swashbuckling adventure, the show sees John Elkington serving up comedy chaos as Sarah the Cook.