Norwich Theatre Introduces Interest-Free Installment Payment Option for its Pantomime, SLEEPING BEAUTY

Norwich Theatre has introduced Panto Payments, a new scheme enabling audiences to spread the cost of their pantomime tickets over three consecutive months.

Panto Payments is completely free to use and has no interest added.

Anyone making a purchase of £45 or more on Sleeping Beauty tickets can call the Box Office on 01603 630 000 or visit the counter at Norwich Theatre Royal and choose to split the cost of their tickets. Bookers will need to make an initial payment of at least one third of the cost. Once all three payments have been made they will be sent their tickets.

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive and Creative Director at Norwich Theatre said: "Pantomime is a tradition for many families, and we don't want anyone to miss out on the joy of experiencing it if affordability is a challenge right now. It is an incredibly special time at the theatre, when generations of families come together to enjoy a real treat. We are introducing the option to pay for panto tickets in three instalments rather than in one go to help keep many people's only experience of live theatre each year financially accessible."

This year's panto from Norwich Theatre will be Sleeping Beauty, opening at Norwich Theatre Royal on Sat 9 Dec 23 and running until Sun 7 Jan 24. Award-winning pantomime performer, Joe Tracini will return; other casting to be announced soon.

Norwich Theatre is constantly looking into new measures and schemes to support the wellbeing of our audience members. Earlier this year, they launched MyTheatre, which is a new scheme offering £10 seats to all shows at Norwich Theatre Royal for those on the lowest incomes. Today they also announced free or subsidised places on Take Part activities as part of the scheme.