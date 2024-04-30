Northern Ballet Will Premeire New Ballet HANSEL & GRETEL Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northern Ballet have announced a new addition to their award-winning series of ballets for children, Hansel & Gretel. The ballet will première next year at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds from 15-22 February before embarking on a national tour.

In an environmental reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale, Hansel and Gretel take a trip into the forest, unaware of the damage they leave behind. When they get lost, the siblings meet a host of spirited friends who teach them how we can all better look after the planet - and have some fun along the way!

The 40-minute ballet is designed for children age three plus and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together. There are also relaxed and audio described performances available, ensuring the production remains accessible for as many people as possible.

Northern Ballet have been touring their award-winning ballets for children across the UK for over a decade, with their latest show Tortoise & the Hare touring until the end of May. Their other ballets include the hugely successful Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Ugly Duckling and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, some having been shown in cinemas across the UK and all of which were adapted for TV by CBeebies.

Hansel & Gretel will be choreographed by Northern Ballet Company Dancers George Liang and Harris Beattie. The two have starred in various named roles in many of Northern Ballet’s recent productions and have choreographed for the Company previously in Northern Ballet’s Sketches, a programme that showcases new choreographic talent. The ballet will be performed to live music which will be composed by Colin Scott, Northern Ballet’s Company Pianist. Designing sets and costumes is Ali Allen. To coincide with the ballet’s environmental message, a majority of the materials for sets and costumes are going to be sustainably created with reused materials.

Northern Ballet will also be organising a Family Fun Day themed around Hansel & Gretel, where children aged five to seven will be able to take part in a day of dancing, crafting and learning, followed by a chance to watch the new children’s ballet.

Tickets are on sale now, with dates for the forthcoming tour to be announced. For more information and details on how to book, please visit northernballet.com/theatre/hansel-and-gretel

