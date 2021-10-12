Nikki Bentley, Maria Coyne, Daniel Hall & More to Star in DISNEY...ISH at The Waterloo Vaults Theatre

After a sold out premiere performance at The Union Theatre in August this year, "Disney...Ish" will transfer to The Waterloo Vaults Theatre for one night only.

Following its sold out performance at The Union Theatre earlier this year, "Disney...ish" will transfer to The Waterloo Vaults theatre on November 22nd 2021 for a revival performance.

Performers from Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Book of Mormon and a host of new Graduates are coming together to take part in the concert, which will again, be in aid of the charity Help Musicians UK, who have provided a financial life line to so many over the last 18 months during the Pandemic.

"Disney...ish" will feature songs from lesser-known animated films like 'Thumbelina', 'The Swan Princess', and 'Quest for Camelot', and from production houses such as Disney, Don Bluth, and Dreamworks.

It will feature a mixture of West End performers and new graduates, and is being produced by Bookend Productions, which was founded by Wicked actress Rebecca Gilliland

earlier this year, with the sole purpose of giving artists a chance to perform after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres across the world.

Rebecca Gilliland said: "Help Musicians UK have been supporting artists through difficult, and trying times, for years now but have been detrimental to the survival of so many during COVID 19. I'm thrilled we're going to be able to raise further funds for them by celebrating the music from these films that introduced so many of us to the world of musicals.

"Everyone jumped at the chance to be involved when I suggested the first concert back in the Summer and we were blown away when we sold out so quickly! So I'm delighted that we have another chance to perform the piece together and that we've pulled this incredible cast together and that we're able to keep giving new graduates a chance to perform, as they've had the unluckiest start in the industry they could have possibly had."

"Disney...ish" takes place at The Waterloo Vaults Theatre on November 22nd. Tickets can be be booked here: https://www.thevaults.london/whats-on

Hosted by

Michael Vinsen - (Hairspray, Follies)

Cast

Emanuel Alba - (Man of LaMancha, Evita)

Benjamin Armstrong - (The Pantomime life of Joseph Grimaldi, RAM)

Nikki Bentley - (Wicked, Shrek)

Dominic Brewer - (Sweeney Todd, Richard III, The Lion King)

Duncan Burt - (Ordinary Days, Freindsical)

Maria Coyne - (The King and I, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera)

Andrew Ewart - (The Pantomime life of Joseph Grimaldi, Mountview)

Gregory George - (RWCMD)

Rebecca Gilliland - (Wicked, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Hired Man)

Christopher Gopaul - (Hairspray)

Daniel Hall - (The Phantom of the Opera, My Land's Shore)

Samuel Haughton - (School of Rock, Soho Cinders)

Ifan Jones - (Fiddler on the roof, The Hired Man)

Josh LeClaire - (Matilda, Roadshow)

Maggie Lynn - (Grease, Wicked)

Carl Mann - (Rock of ages, Wicked)

Nicholas McLean - (Avenue Q, Wicked)

Kirsty Nunn - (GSA)

Jack Reitman - (Amour, Brass)

Layna Sheppard - (LSMT)

Scott Sutcliffe - (Book or Mormon, Wicked)

Sinead Wall - (Romance, Romance, Paper Hearts)

Produced by

Bookend Productions

Musicians

James Doughty: MD & Piano - (Seussical the Musical, Club Tropicana, The Barricade Boys)

Olivia Wormold: Strings - (The pantomime life of Joseph Grimaldi, Clue the musical)

Ashlea Blasse: Guitar - (My Land's Shore)

Drums - TBA

For more information visit: www.bookendproductionsltd.co.uk