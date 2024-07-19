Nikita Kuzmin To Tour His First Ever Uk Solo Show In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International champion and Strictly Come Dancing star NIKITA KUZMIN will be presenting his first ever UK solo tour MIDNIGHT DANCER. The tour will open on 8 March 2025 and run through to 24 May, performing across the UK and will play a special performance at Peacock Theatre in London from 21 – 22 March 2025. All venues go on sale on Friday 26 July apart from those specified in the listings section.

Rising Star of Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother Nikita Kuzmin brings his brand-new show, MIDNIGHT DANCER to the stage on his first ever solo UK and Ireland Tour.

Nikita is joined by a sharp and chic cast of talented dancers and vocalists in a show like no other, jam-packed with the hits we all know and love in an evening bursting with happiness, euphoria and of course, world-class dance.

Joining forces with the team behind Oti Mabuse: I Am Here and Johannes Radebe's trilogy of sell out shows, MIDNIGHT DANCER promises to be an unforgettable night of entertainment. Get ready to see Nikita as you've never seen him before.

Nikita Kuzmin is a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom dance and choreographer. He is best-known as a professional dancer on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing. In Strictly's 21st and most recent series, Nikita placed runner-up with dance partner, Layton Williams. The duo redeemed their runner-up status on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in February 2024, when they were crowned as glitter ball winners. Nikita entered the Celebrity Big Brother House when the series aired on ITV in March 2024. His presence resonated with housemates and viewers alike, securing him a place in the final and a second-place finish.

Born in Ukraine, Nikita lived there for nine years until his family relocated to Italy to support his sister's dancing career. It was during his nine years in Italy that Nikita became a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom dance. Nikita moved to Germany aged eighteen, where he started working at fellow Strictly alumni Motsi Mabuse's dance studio before landing a spot as a professional dancer on Let's Dance – Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing – in 2020.

Since his diagnosis with Type One diabetes at age thirteen, Nikita has become a passionate and active campaigner, inspiring those affected to not let it restrict them and raising a wider awareness around the condition.

NIKITA KUZMIN MIDNIGHT DANCER is presented by ROYO, Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation.

Tour Dates

8 March Bromley Churchill Theatre

churchilltheatre.co.uk

9 March Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk On sale 9 August

12 March Bridlington Spa 01262 678258

www.bridspa.com

15 March Basingstoke The Anvil 01256 844244

www.anvilarts.org.uk/

16 March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

22 March London Peacock Theatre

(mat & eve) sadlerswells.com

23 March Leicester Curve 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk On sale 30 July

26 March Edinburgh Playhouse

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

27 March Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

28 March Northampton Royal & Derngate

royalandderngate.co.uk On sale soon

30 March Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

2 April Aberdeen Music Hall

aberdeenperformingarts.com

3 April Glasgow SEC Armadillo

www.sec.co.uk

4 April Blackpool Opera House 0844 770 0593*

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

6 April Sheffield City Hall

www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

10 April Southend Cliffs Pavilion 0343 310 0030

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

11 April Portsmouth Guildhall

www.portsmouthguildhall.org.uk

12 April Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/

13 April Leeds Grand Theatre 0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.com

17 April High Wycombe Swan Theatre 03433100060

wycombeswan.co.uk

18 April Peterborough New Theatre 01733 852992

newtheatre-peterborough.com

19 April Ipswich Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk

20 April Norwich Theatre Royal 01603 630 000

norwichtheatre.org

23 April Swindon Wyvern Theatre 0343 310 0040

swindontheatres.co.uk

27 April Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk On sale 4 October

29 April Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

30 April Liverpool Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

1 May Dartford Orchard West 01322 220000

orchardtheatre.co.uk

2 May Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre

4 May Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre 0818719377 (ROI)

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie 08442485101 (UK)

7 May Hull New Theatre 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

8 May Manchester Aviva Studios

factoryinternational.org

9 May Bath Forum 0161 832 1111

www.bathforum.co.uk

10 May Llandudno Venue Cymru 01492 872000

www.venuecymru.co.uk

11 May Wolverhampton Grand 01902 42 92 12

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

13 May Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

14 May Guildford G-Live 0343 310 0055

glive.co.uk

15 May Folkstone Leas Cliff Hall

www.atgtickets.com/venues/leas-cliff-hall/

17 May Birmingham Hippodrome

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

18 May Truro Hall For Cornwall 01872262466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

20 May York Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/York

21 May Canterbury Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com On sale 5 August

Comments