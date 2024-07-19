Nikita Kuzmin To Tour His First Ever Show MIDNIGHT DANCER To Theatre Royal Brighton In April 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International champion and Strictly Come Dancing star NIKITA KUZMIN is thrilled to be presenting his first ever UK solo tour MIDNIGHT DANCER. The show visits Theatre Royal Brighton on Tuesday 29 April 2025. Tickets go on sale on Friday 26 July at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

Rising Star of Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother Nikita Kuzmin brings his brand-new show, MIDNIGHT DANCER to the stage on his first ever solo UK and Ireland Tour.

Nikita is joined by a sharp and chic cast of talented dancers and vocalists in a show like no other, jam-packed with the hits we all know and love in an evening bursting with happiness, euphoria and of course, world-class dance.

Joining forces with the team behind Oti Mabuse: I Am Here and Johannes Radebe's trilogy of sell out shows, MIDNIGHT DANCER promises to be an unforgettable night of entertainment. Get ready to see Nikita as you've never seen him before.

Nikita Kuzmin is a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom dance and choreographer. He is best-known as a professional dancer on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing. In Strictly's 21st and most recent series, Nikita placed runner-up with dance partner, Layton Williams. The duo redeemed their runner-up status on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in February 2024, when they were crowned as glitter ball winners. Nikita entered the Celebrity Big Brother House when the series aired on ITV in March 2024. His presence resonated with housemates and viewers alike, securing him a place in the final and a second-place finish.

Born in Ukraine, Nikita lived there for nine years until his family relocated to Italy to support his sister's dancing career. It was during his nine years in Italy that Nikita became a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom dance. Nikita moved to Germany aged eighteen, where he started working at fellow Strictly alumni Motsi Mabuse's dance studio before landing a spot as a professional dancer on Let's Dance – Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing – in 2020.

Since his diagnosis with Type One diabetes at age thirteen, Nikita has become a passionate and active campaigner, inspiring those affected to not let it restrict them and raising a wider awareness around the condition.

NIKITA KUZMIN MIDNIGHT DANCER is presented by ROYO, Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation.

NIKITA KUZMIN MIDNIGHT DANCER will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 29 April 2025. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

