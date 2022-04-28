Newly Formed Not-for-Profit 'Wellbeing In The Arts' Offers Mental Health and Wellbeing Support to the Industry

There is a mental health crisis in the Arts, a workforce at its lowest ever point psychologically, and a lack of support available for those who need it most.

WELLBEING IN THE ARTS is a newly formed not-for-profit organisation that provides mental health and wellbeing support to the Arts industry by offering access to a diverse list of over 165 trained, accredited Counsellors, all of whom have an experience and understanding of working in the Arts, wellbeing advice, workshops, training, and surgeries.

Founder and CEO, Adam Bambrough, said "I believe Wellbeing in the Arts is the answer to the current mental health crisis in the Arts, and draws inspiration from my own personal experiences as a former West End actor and director with mental health issues, my considerable research into the (lack of) support currently available within the industry, and the conversations I've had with thousands of Arts workers across the UK.

Their aim is to help build an industry in which every organisation and individual has access to mental health and wellbeing support, where those who struggle with their mental health can share their experiences without fear of judgement or consequence, awareness and understanding of mental health issues within the Arts community is vastly improved, and the root causes of poor mental health in the workplace are addressed".

They work with organisations of all sizes, including the National Theatre, Northern Broadsides, One Dance UK, to provide support to their staff (including freelancers working on productions). All their services are available online or face-to-face, are 100% confidential (an employer will never know who from their team has sought mental health support), and those who need help are able to meet with a Counsellor within 48 hours (rather than have to face the long waiting lists currently seen on the NHS).

Their services can be tailor-made to meet the specific needs and budget of every organisation.

For more information: www.wellbeinginthearts.org.uk

They have also announced the appointment of renowned actor Nicholas Pinnock as an Ambassador to Wellbeing in the Arts.

Nicholas has been working in theatre, film and TV for over 30 years, and his extensive list of credits include lead roles in the series 'For Life' (ABC/ SKY), 'Criminal' (Netflix), 'Counterpart' (Amazon Prime), 'Top Boy' (Channel 4 / Netflix), 'Marcella' (Netflix) and 'Guerilla' (Sky Atlantic).

He is a passionate advocate for mental health support in the Arts and has often spoken openly about his own personal battles with his mental health.

Nicholas said 'Due to my own mental health issues, it became very clear to me that I was feeling the weight of my characters trauma vicariously, I've cried on set more times than I can remember, and whilst I was putting in place plans myself to provide the support I would like to see in the industry, I came across Wellbeing in the Arts, who had gone ahead and done everything that I think is needed. I could not be prouder to become one of their Ambassadors in a hope that I can add to the great work they have done already to give people in the Arts the help they truly need".

Nicholas is also an Ambassador for MIND, the mental health charity.