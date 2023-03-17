New Vic Theatre, New Earth Theatre and Tiata Fahodzi to Provide Opportunities for Emerging and Entry-Level Theatre Personnel

Kiln Sparks, a new one-week course as part of the New Vic Theatre's Kiln Network development programme in association with New Earth Theatre and tiata fahodzi, will provide an opportunity for emerging and entry-level theatre personnel from under-represented groups to get experience working in-the-round at Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre.

The one-week residential course, led by the New Vic's Associate Director Vicki Dela Amedume MBE, is an initiative designed for entry level sound and lighting technicians; company stage managers wishing to expand their knowledge of technical processes; emerging production managers who would like to expand their technical knowledge and emerging sound and lighting designers who have not yet worked in-the-round.

The project aims to expand the industry's knowledge base about making theatre in-the-round and diversify the pool of Global Majority backstage talent by providing the opportunity to work in a midscale, producing theatre.

Eight participants will be selected to take part in Kiln Sparks, which takes place in the New Vic's 600-seat auditorium, rehearsal studio, and craft and production workshops from Monday 26 June to Friday 1 July.

After the course - which includes introductions into sound, lighting, rigging, programming, operating, and working with stage management - the New Vic will fund a paid three-month placement for two trainees to further their experience.

Established cultural leader, circus consultant and choreographer Vicki Dela Amedume MBE, alongside resident creative and technical staff of the New Vic and representatives from New Earth Theatre and tiata fahodzi, will share their specialist knowledge.

New Vic Associate Director Vicki Dela Amedume MBE said: "The New Vic creates work for people of all backgrounds and we want access to the theatre industry to be available to everyone - including those working within it. Kiln Sparks has been designed in such a way to offer entry-level theatre backstage professionals the invaluable opportunity to gain some hands-on experience at a busy producing theatre-in-the-round. We're excited to be working in collaboration with our partners New Earth Theatre and tiata fahodzi to ensure we reach a diverse pool of applicants and are looking forward to supporting people to realise their ambition of working in theatre."

Kumiko Mendl Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre said: "This new offstage residency programme is a fantastic new addition to our academy offer that opens up access to the theatre industry for those of East and Southeast Asian heritage. There is a critical need for new Global Majority offstage talent and we are excited to be working with New Vic and tiata fahodzi to take a step closer to making this a reality."

Chinonyerem Odimba, Artistic Director and CEO of tiata fahodzi said: "tiata fahodzi is committed to developing talent whether that is on stage or off stage, and so this project and the partnerships with New Vic and New Earth feels like a wonderful opportunity for us to continue that work. The need for this kind of hands-on backstage residency is without question as our industry still tries to tackle the lack of real support for Global Majority creatives; and we're excited to be able to help to create a programme that helps with that."

A bursary of £450 will be paid to successful applicants, with per diems, accommodation and travel expenses provided*. Applications are open now until Tuesday 2 May 2023. To apply, visit newvictheatre.org.uk If you would like more information about the opportunity and how to apply, contact the New Vic's admin department at recruitment@newvictheatre.org.uk or call 01782 381371.