New Tour Dates Set For Adam Hills SHOES HALF FULL Tour
The Australian comedian brings his Edinburgh Fringe debut to UK venues with weekend performances.
The UK's favourite monopedal Aussie (and host of Channel 4's The Last Leg) Adam Hills is thrilled to be returning to venues across the UK as he takes his live show Shoes Half Full on tour in 2027. Shoes Half Full premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024 and will now be touring a limited number of weekend shows throughout February and March 2027.
Adam Hills is one of the most popular comedians in the UK and Australia. With 16 solo stand-up shows that have toured internationally, Adam's combination of positive, uplifting comedy, and effervescent spontaneity has seen him receive multiple accolades (including three Perrier Award nominations at the Edinburgh Fringe), glowing reviews, and a legion of fans around the planet.
On British TV, Adam is the host of the RTS-award-winning Channel 4 series The Last Leg, while in Australia he hosts the Logie and AACTA-award-winning ABCTV series Spicks and Specks.
Adam has also produced and presented a number of acclaimed Disability Sports Documentaries. Take His Legs and Grow Another Foot followed Adam's journey into Physical Disability Rugby League, while Foot Fault featured the birth of Para Standing Tennis.
Amputating Alice focussed on Paralympic swimmer Alice Tai, as she navigated the amputation of her right foot, while preparing for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Alice won gold, and the documentary won a Sports Journalism Award.)
In 2018, Adam wrote his collection of stories from a life in comedy, entitled Best Foot Forward. A Times Best Seller, it featured anecdotes from his early days on the Sydney stand-up scene to landing on British television, and his many encounters with such famous faces as Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Connolly.
In addition to this, Adam has also written three children's novels, in the Rockstar Detectives series.
Adam was awarded an MBE for services to Paralympic Sport and disability awareness in the 2022 New Year Honours List, and has featured on a Legends of Comedy postage stamp in Australia. You can tell it's a comedy stamp because when you lick it, it tastes funny.
2027 TOUR DATES
6 Feb 2027 – Lincoln – New Theatre Royal
7 Feb 2027 – Scarborough – Scarborough Spa
13 Feb 2027 – Warrington – The Parr Hall
14 Feb 2027 – Crewe – Lyceum Theatre
20 Feb 2027 – Watford – Palace Theatre
21 Feb 2027 – Coventry – Warwick Arts Centre
28 Feb 2027 – Leeds – City Varieties
6 Mar 2027 – Exeter – Corn Exchange
7 Mar 2027 – Cheltenham – Everyman
13 Mar 2027 – Shrewsbury – Theatre Severn
14 Mar 2027 – Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
20 Mar 2027 – Newtown – The Hafren
21 Mar 2027 – Hornchurch – Queen’s Theatre
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