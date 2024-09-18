New Staging of THE WILD DUCK Comes to The Coronet Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coronet's major drama production of the building's 10th Anniversary Season is a new staging of Ibsen's The Wild Duck, in a co-production with The Norwegian Ibsen Company (NIC) and Bergen's Den Nationale Scene.

Using Ibsen's original text, the NIC will bring its distinctive perspective on the dramatic and comic genius of Norway's greatest playwright. The Coronet's partnership with NIC has delivered sell-out co-productions of When We Dead Awaken and The Lady from The Sea, which received both audience and critical acclaim.

As always, the production features an outstanding cast of Norwegian actors, including Kåre Conradi (Artistic Director of The Norwegian Ibsen Company), Svein Harry Hauge, Hermine Svortevik Oen, Yvonne Øyen, Joachim Rafaelsen, Christian Rubeck, Bjørn Skagestad and Line Verndel. Performed in Norwegian with English surtitles, The Wild Duck is directed by Hedda Award-winner Alan Lucien Øyen.

Should truth be pursued at all cost?

In The Wild Duck, Ibsen envisions the deadly danger of idealism with the story of a family torn apart by the revelation of a web of secrets. The arrival of an outsider, whose idealistic mission is to reveal all in the name of truth and honesty, has shocking consequences.Øyen said of The Wild Duck: “When we catch ourselves in the mirror in the morning, we hold our stomach in. When we smile at each other through the window of social media, it's a fake and filtered smile. We fictionalise and stage our lives for ourselves and one another – but are we blind to the truth?”

Lighting Design by Martin FlackCostume Design by Silje Teland Pedersen

Director Alan Lucien Øyen is a choreographer, writer, director, founder and Artistic Director of the company Winter Guests, an associate artist at Oslo Opera House, and is commissioned internationally to create work for opera, contemporary dance and theatre. He was a guest choreographer for the renowned Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, and has won many awards, both for his choreographic works and his theatre productions.

Alan's works have a highly emotional and dramatic drive. His choreographic language is complex and technically challenging, informed by the world around him which allows him to draw inspiration from a myriad of sources including high art and popular culture as well as personal conversations and experiences – always in pursuit of a sincere and human expression.

The Norwegian Ibsen Company“There's something about hearing Ibsen's lines spoken in his native tongue that lends them such music; you don't need to be bilingual to enjoy the tune.” The Stage, When We Dead Awaken, 2022

Ibsen is the most performed dramatist in the world after William Shakespeare. However Norway did not have a professional Ibsen Company until ten years ago, when one of Norway's leading actors, Kåre Conradi, founded the Norwegian Ibsen Company. The company's goal is to communicate Ibsen's stories with conviction and power, using the country's leading artists to create a theatrical bridge with the rest of the world and Ibsen's homeland. “Working in partnership with The Coronet over the last 7 years has been a privilege that's enabled us to make work that has revealed an insight and humour of Ibsen to both English and Norwegian audiences. We look forward to returning to our UK home for The Wild Duck” Kåre Conradi, Artistic Director, The Norwegian Ibsen Company

