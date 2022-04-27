New Old Friends' CRIMES ON CENTRE COURT Comes to Theatre Royal Bath
Performances kick off on 24 May.
The latest comedy thriller from Theatre Royal Bath favourites New Old Friends will see the action play out on the courts of Whombledun with another dose of mirth, murder and mayhem, this time with a side of tennis. Crimes on Centre Court, based on a story from New Old Friends' award-winning podcast (#2 in iTunes fiction chart), will open in Bath in May before a national autumn tour, serving countless characters with quick-fire changes and quicker wits.
Lord Knows, the chair of The Whombledun International Invitational Tennis Tournament, has died and his son Hugh, is suspicious. The police won't take the case so Hugh calls in Perry & Penny Pink, private investigators. This deucey summertime treat will rally the spirits and leave you wanting a second serve-ing of the volley of gags and visual delights. The Bath based company have built a national reputation with their wildly inventive set-pieces, twisty plots and commitment to unadulterated entertainment.
Feargus Woods Dunlop said, "We are utterly thrilled to be presenting a brand-new show despite the impact of the pandemic still being keenly felt. We hope that this blast of tennis-inspired nonsense can kick off a summer of joy and laughter. Setting a murder mystery against the backdrop of a sporting competition gives us a whole new palette of cliches and expectations to play with. Staging a tennis match safely on stage has been a hugely fun challenge and this time we've decided to add in close four-part barbershop harmonies too. Sung by the hedges of Whombledun obviously."
New Old Friends are an award-winning theatre company dedicated to creating original comedy theatre, founded in 2008 and run by husband and wife team Feargus Woods Dunlop and Heather Westwell. Most recently, they staged the 2022 national tour of Crimes, Camera, Action following festive farce A Christmas Getaway at Theatre Royal Bath (December 2021) which was highlighted as one of inews' Top Christmas shows for 2021. 2020 saw New Old Friends release the first in a new audio drama series Comedy Whodunnits For Your Ears, with Crimes Against Christmas (OnComm Award winner) charting at #2 in the Apple iTunes Fiction chart and inside the top 200 overall podcast charts as well as featuring on BBC Radio 4's Front Row. Recent instalments also include Crimes, Clues and Christmas, Crimes of a Country Garden and the original podcast form of Crimes on Centre Court.
In 2022, New Old Friends were awarded the Bath Life Arts Award, having previously been awarded the Creative Bath Award for writing in 2017 and 2018. Previous shows also include six instalments of the hugely popular Crimes... series of comedy thrillers. In summer 2019, their adaptation of Anthony Horowitz' The Falcon's Malteser enjoyed a six-week run at London's Vaults Theatre. It was selected as a 'Critic's Choice' for 'Best Family Shows' by the Guardian. Their latest adaptation for families, Swiss Family Robinson (Top 40 Christmas shows 2019, inews) premiered at The Core at Corby Cube in 2019.
Running Time: 105mins | Suitable for ages 12+
Company Information
Writer and director Feargus Woods Dunlop
Set designer Caitlin Abbott Costume designer Connie Watson
Composer & musical director Guy Hughes Lighting designer George Seal
Sound designer Fred Riding Movement director Sam Archer
Production manager Becky Vowles Creative producer Heather Westwell
Associate lighting designer Lizzie Donaldson Assistant director Oliver Young
Rehearsal Stage Manager on the Book Katie Melinda Show Stage Manager on the Book Melody Cooper
Cast
The cast are all returning New Old Friends performers.
Sedona Rose - Penny Pink, Erica Wise & others
Kirsty Cox - Wendy Weaver, Ingrid Ergätson, Notta Damclu, Jean Samson & others
Ben Thornton - Perry Pink, Lord Knows, Ivan Borodl, Owen Owens & others
Emile Clarke - Hugh Knows, Helmut Hachenburg, Fred Digby, Jon Samson & others
Tour Dates
24th-28th May Theatre Royal, Bath
Saw Cl, Bath, BA1 1ET
Tues-Sat, 7.30pm, 2.30pm Sat Matinee | From £24.75
www.theatreroyal.org.uk | 01225 448844
12th-14th Sept Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
Heath Street, Crewe, CW1 2DA
Mon-Wed, 7.30pm| £25/£23
www.crewelyceum.co.uk | 0343 310 0050
15th-17th Sept Palace Theatre, Southend
430 London Road, Westclliff-On-Sea, SS0 9LA
Thurs-Sat, 8pm, 2.30pm matinee Sat | £22-£29
www.Southendtheatre.org.uk | 01702 351135
20th-21st Sept Theatre Royal, Winchester
Jewry St, Winchester SO23 8SB
Tue-Wed, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinee Wed | £21
https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/ | 01962 840440
22nd Sept Worthing Theatre
Connaught Theatre, Union Place, BN11 1LG
Thurs 7.30pm | £15-£16.50
www.wtm.uk | 01903 206206
23rd-24th Sept Northcott Theatre, Exeter
University of Exeter, Stocker Rd, Exeter, EX4 4QB
Fri-Sat 7.30pm | £15-£16.50
www.exeternorthcott.co.uk | 01392 726363
26th Sept Stafford Gatehouse
Eastgate Street, Stafford, ST16 2LT
Mon 7.30pm | £17
www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk | 01785 619080
27th Sept Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
Theatre Square, Swindon, SN1 1QN
Tues 7.30pm | £17
www.swindontheatres.co.uk | 0343 310 0040
28th Sept Octagon Theatre, Yeovil
Hendford, Yeovil, Somerset, BA20 1UX
Wed 7.30pm | £15-£16.50
www.octagon-theatre.co.uk | 01935 462341
29th Sept Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH
Thurs 7.30pm | £15-£16.50
www.marinatheatre.co.uk | 01502 533200
30th Sept Newbury Corn Exchange
Market Pl, Newbury RG14 5BD
Fri 7.45pm | £18.50/£17
https://cornexchangenew.com/ | 0845 5218 218
4th-6th Oct The Haymarket, Basingstoke
Wote Street, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG21 7NW
Tues-Thurs 7.30pm, 2pm matinee Thurs | £23
https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on/ | 01256 844244
7th-8th Oct The Theatre, Chipping Norton
2 Spring Street, Chipping Norton, Oxon, OX7 5NL
Fri-Sat 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinee Thurs | £16/£14
www.chippingnortontheatre.com | 01608 642350
9th Oct South Hill Park Arts Centre, Bracknell
Ringmead, Bracknell, RG12 7PA
Sun 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinee Thurs | £16/£14
www.southhillpark.org.uk | 01344 484123
19th-20th Oct Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford
Milbrook, Guildford, GU1 3UX
Wed-Thurs 7.30pm, 2.30pm Sat matinee | From £26.50
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk | 01483 440000
25th Oct Lighthouse, Poole
21 Kingland Road, Poole, BH15 1UG
Tues 7.30pm | £15-£16.50
www.lighthousepoole.co.uk | 01202 280000