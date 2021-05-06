New London Club Orange Yard Unveils Re-Opening Lineups

Nestled away in the backstreets of London's bustling Soho district is Orange Yard. It is a personal and intimate club set to bring something utterly fresh and exciting to the capital with a next-level Funktion One system, specially designed sound treatment, and two atmospheric spaces - the outdoor terrace and a cosy inside dancefloor for 300 people. May 17th marks the much-anticipated re-launch with the likes of Mike Dunn, Viken Arman, Kevin de Vries, Briana Knauss and Chelina Manuhutu all supplying the sounds this season.

Orange Yard is all set to become the new home for proper house music in London. Bucking the trend for large super clubs, the compact and stylish venue offers something for those who prefer more snug club experiences. As well as an all-new terrace, it has a cosy 300 capacity club space that will cover all styles from deep to Chicago, organic to soulful.

The intimate inside club boasts a bespoke eight-piece Funktion One Soundsystem with full acoustic treatment that will provide unmatched sound quality across the full breadth of the room. The install was carried out by globally renowned audio experts Sound Services, who have worked with Funktion One on projects at the likes of Glastonbury and Red Bull Culture Clash as well as at sister venue E1. This means you can be sure of an unparalleled audio experience at each and every party.

Having undergone an extensive refurbishment since first launching in 2019, the tasteful contemporary venue is the perfect spot for post-work drinks on the vibey terrace, or for a proper get down in the club. It has futuristic neon lighting and wood-panelled walls that very much take you away from everyday life and into a cocoon of crystal clear, powerful sound.

Say the club, "We are over the moon to be reopening on May 17th for our series of socially distanced shows, featuring international as well as local London talent. We have recently renovated our Funktion One system to provide unmatched sound clarity across the full breadth of the dance floor, making Orange Yard the perfect space to experience house music in the West End, with an unparalleled sound and musical experience."

Chief amongst the new season of offerings are headline sets for in-house promotion Night Dreamers. The first comes from house royalty Mike Dunn on July 31st, the Chicago native behind many rough-edged but funky house classics and a thrilling DJ to boot. Frenchman Viken Arman is another house artist continually pushing boundaries and will do so on July 2nd. French house duo Amine Edge & DANCE.

Bring their hip hop slanted beats, and cutting-edge selector Kevin de Vries also plays for six hours in August and is sure to join the dots between house and techno past and present with his always hypnotic style. Slovenian talent Brina Knauss has achieved widespread notoriety and respect for her DJ skills in a short space of time and will show that when she plays on September 17th, and Dutch-born, Ibiza-based star Chelina Manuhutu will show why she is one house's hottest properties with her powerful grooves on September 24th.

Between now and the end of summer, brands like Lost Paradiso, Frame, Eastern Grooves, La Dense, Way Out, Oscillate, Deep Into Soul, Care3, Disturbia, Concrete Music, Danza and more will also curate their own special events.

