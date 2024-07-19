National Youth Music Theatre Announces PLATFORM And CRESCENDO To Close Summer 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Youth Music Theatre has announced PLATFORM and CRESCENDO to close Summer 2024 season.

Leading youth arts organisation The National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) has announced the cultivation showcase events with individuals taking part in leading creative development projects PLATFORM and CRESCENDO at The Other Palace and 53Two in Manchester. The piece is to be shaped by the artistic intent of the young company with the NYMT teams facilitating their interests and ideas to reflect a new generation of voices.

The PLATFORM (18-26) and CRESENDO (11-18) projects are designed to provide young artists with a prolonged opportunity to both showcase their talents and express their unique artistic identities. It spotlights a company of dynamic and inspiring individuals whose instincts and knowledge have been supported and nurtured in creating a performance alongside a world-class creative team.

This runs alongside the Summer season and embodies the statement of intent from the leadership at the NYMT to create an unique opportunity for a new cohort of creative voices to engage with mentoring, networking, performing and training. With the showcases taking place nationally (London and Manchester) the organisation is at the forefront of shaping the creative talents of young people with ongoing support. NYMT are committed to championing this talent to engage nationally in order to create a pathway into careers in the arts.

For nearly 50 years, NYMT has been at the forefront of offering exceptional opportunities in musical theatre training for talented young people. Historically the work has been centred around actors and musicians, but as the company moves forwards it will become a home for young people to engage with musical theatre across all roles including as creatives, technical theatre professionals and writers, alongside our performers.

Bill Stanley, PLATFORM participant, comments, We've been rehearsing in London for a couple of weekends now. It's so exciting being able to perform work in a format that's never really been done before on a West End stage and PLATFORM feels like something new; we're all anticipating something special. It's a talented group of young adults either graduating or in training and I feel very privileged to be a part of it.

The event come after the previously announced 2024 summer season which will debut at the Southwark Playhouse. Featuring Our House, showcasing iconic music from UK band Madness; Stephen Sondheim's timeless classic Into the Woods; and an ambitious new folk musical, Catastrophe Bay, written by Kit Buchan and James Barne.

Almost 1,000 performers auditioned to join the NYMT 2024 company, who will all be following in the footsteps of the newly appointed patrons and further NYMT alumni including multi-award-winning household name Idris Elba, Phantom of the Opera's Joe Griffiths-Brown, beloved screen and stage icon Sheridan Smith, and Les Misérables' Rosy Church. The newly appointed patrons include previous alumni – critically acclaimed Matt Lucas, the award-winning Amara Okereke and It's a Sin's Callum Scott Howells. Industry professionals delivered audition workshops at 19 venues across the UK at the start of the year. Alongside these, NYMT has seen an increase in applications to join the company as Musicians and as assistant Creatives on the Creative Team Mentorship Scheme.

Everyone is welcome to get involved and NYMT is committed to making musical theatre and the professional industry more accessible to young people across the country, regardless of location or economic circumstances. National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) has a long-standing commitment to an inclusive and accessible ethos. This year NYMT is offering £31,000 of bursaries from their bursary system to support under-resourced families.

CRESCENDO

The Other Palace 12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA

Saturday 31st August - Sunday 1st September 2024

https://theotherpalace.co.uk/crescendo/

PLATFORM

53Two Arch 19 Watson Street, Manchester M3 4LP

Sunday 20th October 18:00

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/platform-presented-by-national-

youth-music-theatre-tickets-950916666347?aff=oddtdtcreator

The Other Palace 12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA

Monday 21st October 17:00

https://theotherpalace.co.uk/nymt-presents-platform/

National Youth Music Theatre

Founded in 1976, the NYMT represents the very best in work with young people through musical theatre, enabling thousands across the UK to develop both their creative and personal potential. This has led Andrew Lloyd Webber to dub it “the best youth music theatre in the world”. These opportunities exist for stage performers, musicians, technicians, and stage crew and, through their Creative Team Mentorship Scheme, for aspiring directors, musical directors, choreographers, and designers.

The Other Palace

The Other Palace is dedicated to discovering, developing, exploring, and celebrating theatre. It's a lively, friendly, and inventive place where ideas can be shared and explored, and the next generation of theatre-makers are encouraged, supported, and celebrated. The venue has an extraordinary history dating back to 1766 when it began life as the Charlotte Chapel and was turned into the Westminster Theatre in 1931. In 2021 the venue was acquired by Bill Kenwright Ltd, one of the largest commercial theatre producers in the UK. The Other Palace Studio is a creative hub for both the aspiring and accomplished within the industry. The intimate space breaks down the barriers between audiences and performers and provides a platform for new musical theatre to be developed and celebrated. The Other Palace runs multiple schemes to nurture and develop new writing including the Making a Musical podcast, Musical Bites lunchtime readings, and a development grant, where 50p of every ticket sold in the Main House goes to fund developing and supporting new work.

53Two

53two is Manchester's only wheelchair accessible, independent theatre venue. It is our belief that theatre is for everyone, and why accessibility is at the heart of everything we do. This includes physical access to the building, British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation, offering affordable and unwaged tickets and even gluten free beer options at the bar. 53two specialises in producing new writing. We aim to provide an avenue for creatives and allow audiences to see work they have never seen before whilst striving to tell the stories that need to be told, now; to challenge, inform and educate, change perceptions and ignite discussion. Most importantly, 53two encourages, champions and nurtures disabled, disadvantaged, and underserved artists and visitors from across Greater Manchester. 53two is a registered charity. (Registered charity number: 1179418).

