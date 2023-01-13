Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Haley McGee's Fringe First-winning imaginative show is a rallying cry against succumbing to cynicism and regret.

Jan. 13, 2023  
Must-see AGE IS A FEELING Returns To Soho Theatre, 14 February- 11 March

Following a critically acclaimed autumn run at Soho Theatre and five-star Edinburgh Fringe reviews, Age is a Feeling from Haley McGee (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale - now also a memoir published by Penguin Random House) returns to Soho Theatre in February 2023. Celebrating both the light and the dark in life and imbued with breathtaking wisdom (The Daily Mail), McGee's Fringe First-winning imaginative show is a rallying cry against succumbing to cynicism and regret.

In a unique format that The Daily Mail called seriously smart and smarting storytelling, every performance, the audience chooses which storylines McGee performs, choosing six out of twelve story cards that take them on a journey through one person's lifespan as it unfolds throughout the show. The six remaining unheard stories are left untouched and discarded, as a poignant reminder of the things we may never know about even our closest friends. Depending on the audience's choices, there are 180 different potential versions to be heard with different combinations of stories.

Described by The Times as the show that will give you a new lust for life, Age is a Feeling tells the story of one person's life from their 25th birthday until the end. Inspired by real life interviews, the show explores the glorious and melancholy unknowability of human life, the joys and tragedies of getting older, and the sides of people we never get to know.

Age is a Feeling is an original Soho Theatre commission and production, directed and dramaturged by its Associate Director Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Sh!t Theatre's Drink Rum with Expats). It is brought to life by scenic designer Zoë Hurwitz (winner, 2019 Linbury Prize for Stage Design; finalist, 2020 JMK awards) and lighting designer Daniel Carter-Brennan (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Sh!t Theatre's Drink Rum with Expats). This dynamic team have created a show that wrestles with our endless chances to change course while we're alive.

David Luff, Soho's Creative Director and Producer, said, We are delighted to welcome back Haley McGee following a superb premiere presentation at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The power and beauty of her writing captivated audiences in Edinburgh and we can't wait for her to bring this brilliant piece of theatre back to Soho Theatre.

Tickets are available from £23 via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218972®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsohotheatre.com%2Fshows%2Fage-is-a-feeling%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or over the phone on 020 7478 0100.




