Moxie Brawl's PUNK ALLEY Will Embark on Tour Across the UK and Ireland This Autumn

The tour runs 23 September 2023 - 17 February 2024.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

This autumn/winter Moxie Brawl, the award-winning inclusive dance theatre company, presents its latest family friendly show Punk Alley on tour across the UK and Ireland to Half Moon Theatre (23 Sept), Garter Lane Arts Centre, Waterford (7 Oct), Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick (10 Oct), Town Hall Theatre, Galway (13 Oct), Dance City, Newcastle (5 Nov), Pegasus Theatre, Oxford (11 Nov), The Place, London (14 Feb) and Déda, Derby (17 Feb).

A loud, wild, and unapologetic performance that combines live and original punk music with high energy dance, Punk Alley is a show for everyone that asks the big questions and gives young people the space to explore what is most important to them.

Set at an exclusive rehearsal for the fictional Lazurr Tuts punk band, audiences will be invited to dance, sing, sign, and shake as they follow the six dancers and musicians on a journey of self-expression and exploration of what matters most to us all in a safe environment where everyone is equal.

Full of heart, this vibrant interactive show will see young people join in a joyful protest for what is right through song, placards, and music and unleash their inner anarchist. Each performance is fully BSL/ISL interpreted and relaxed to be as inclusive as possible so everyone can experience the joy of the Lazurr Tuts.

Punk Alley was conceived and choreographed by Sarah Blanc, with music direction and original compositions by alternative theatre composer Quiet Boy and lyrics, story and music contributions by punk poet and theatre maker Brigitte Aphrodite.

Founded in 2014, Moxie Brawl is led by Irish Artistic Director and Choreographer Sarah Blanc and Producer Michael Kitchin. Together they create inclusive dance theatre works for the stage, outdoors and in places dance wouldn't normally be seen. Previous works include a punk retelling of The Nutcracker; Windibops, a family show about flatulence and global warming; and the History of Ireland a retelling of Irish history from a female perspective.

Of Punk Alley Sarah Blanc said: “With the world pretty much in chaos I wanted to create a fun, engaging show for young people. I feel that young people are going to have to be the warriors of the future and be politically engaged like no generation before. Punk Alley is about being free, finding your voice and knowing that your voice is important no matter what age you are. I'm excited for audiences to experience this world we've created and hope they enjoy being part of it too.”

Punk Alley will be performed by Sarah Blanc (she/her), Amarnah Ufuoma Cleopatra (she/her), Kitty Fedorec (they/them), Laura Jones (she/her), Maria Rodriguez (she/her) with BSL Interpreter Emilie Sands (she/her UK venues only) and ISL Interpreter Shelley Gibson (she/her Ireland venues only).

Suitable for the whole family, including younger children, but some elements may be most engaging for those aged 5+.

Supported using funding from Arts Council England National Lottery funding, Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Junction and support from Tom Thumb Theatre, Redbrigde Drama Centre, New Wolsey Theatre, artsdepot, Squire Performing Arts Centre, Susie Tate Projects and PDSW.

Tour Dates

Half Moon Theatre
London
Saturday 23 September 2023
Performances at 11am and 2pm
Tickets from £7
www.halfmoon.org.uk

Garter Lane Arts Centre
Waterford, Ireland
Saturday 7 October 2023
Performances at 2.30pm
Tickets from €6
www.garterlane.ie

Lime Tree Theatre
Limerick, Ireland
Tuesday 10 October 2023
Performances at 11am (schools show) and 6.30pm
Tickets from €8/€10
www.limetreetheatre.ie

Town Hall Theatre
Galway, Ireland
Friday 13 October 2023
Performance at 3.30pm
Tickets from €10
www.tht.ie

Dance City 
Newcastle, UK
Sunday 5 November 2023
Performances at 11am and 2pm 
Tickets from £10.50
www.dancecity.co.uk

 

Pegasus Theatre
Oxford, UK
Saturday 11 November 2023
On sale shortly
www.pegasustheatre.org.uk

 

The Place
London, UK
Wednesday 14 February 2024
On sale later this autumn
www.theplace.org.uk


Déda
Derby, UK
Saturday 17 February 2024
Performances at 2.30pm
Tickets from £10.50
www.deda.uk.com




