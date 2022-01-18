Moving Roots Touring Network Announces New Partner and Plans For 2022

Moving Roots, a creative touring network led by Battersea Arts Centre, today announces arts organisation Restoke (Stoke-on-Trent) as its newest member, joining producing partners Common Wealth (East Cardiff), Jumped Up Theatre (Peterborough) and The Old Courts (Wigan).

This will be the second year of radical activity by Moving Roots, where underserved communities take the lead in creating professional arts projects for local audiences, supported by arts organisations, charities, funders and local councils. Through this method of co-creation, the mainstream touring model and power hierarchies are turned on their head and areas historically reporting low arts provision are transforming. These new grassroots opportunities to connect, be creative and engage with their communities' most pressing needs is already sparking further projects, stronger local links and building the groundwork towards lasting social change.

As a response to reportedly rising levels of anxiety and 'fear of failure' among young people, punk musician and theatre maker Kid Carpet ('Noisy Nativity', Tobacco Factory Bristol) created 'Epic Fail'. The project combines engineering and the arts to improve young people's wellbeing and approach to innovation. Throughout 2022, Kid Carpet will work together with Year 5 classes in each area to re-create a production of 'Epic Fail' for their local community. Starting with residencies in these schools throughout spring, the children will have the chance to celebrate the joys and discoveries of failure, with opportunities to explore, talk, create, play and test ideas. More details to be announced soon.

Paul Rogerson, Co-Director of Restoke (Stoke-on-Trent), says:

"What an opportunity! The Moving Roots team take great care in guiding people through the process of taking creative risks. Having recently laid down our own roots restoring the Ballroom at Fenton Town Hall, we're now so happy to be joining the network and connecting more people in our community with joyful, life-affirming experiences."

Christie Hill, Producer at Battersea Arts Centre, says:

"Together with our Moving Roots partners we'll be building on the past 2 years of co-creation in these areas, and empowering local people to create the change they want to see in their own communities.

We're thrilled that Restoke are joining the Moving Roots project. They're a company with artistic excellence and years of experience of working with their local community in Stoke-on-Trent. We're excited to continue to work collaboratively, to share learning and raise the profile of co-created work and the artistic talents of people in Stoke, Wigan, Peterborough and East Cardiff."

Moving Roots' first project (2021) was Darren Pritchard's anti-austerity work Rent Party, showcasing the voices, lives and skills of 21 freelance, working class artists in Medway, Peterborough, East Cardiff and Wigan. The highly skilled performers wove a vibrant tapestry of humanity, giving a distinct shape to each production which reflected the challenges and triumphs of their communities and their lives.

Moving Roots is a Battersea Arts Centre programme funded by Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and Garfield Weston Foundation.