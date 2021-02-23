Mountview Welcomes Dame Rosemary Squire as New Chairman and Giles Terera as Deputy Chairman

Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts has today announced the appointment of Dame Rosemary Squire, the Joint Chief Executive of Trafalgar Entertainment, to be the next Chairman of Mountview when the current Chairman, Dame Vikki Heywood completes her eight-year term in October of this year. Olivier Award-winning actor and Mountview alumnus Giles Terera has been appointed Deputy Chairman Designate and will take over from Andrew Parker.

During her tenure as Chairman of Mountview, Vikki led the transformational £30 million capital campaign to enable the leading drama school to move from unsuitable temporary premises in Wood Green, to a new purpose-built facility in the heart of Peckham, south London.

Commenting on her departure and Rosemary's and Giles's appointments Vikki said:

"I have had a truly terrific time leading the Mountview Board and working so closely with Stephen Jameson and Sarah Preece as Joint Chief Executives. Though the last twelve months have been challenging for us all due to the impacts of COVID, it is hard to leave such a visionary place. I am utterly delighted that Rosemary will succeed me - she is a highly-respected theatre professional and inspirational leader who will bring industry expertise and exceptional leadership. I am equally thrilled that Giles will be Deputy Chairman. As one of the most important actors and writers of his generation, and as a graduate of the college, he brings a wealth of experience and insight.

"I would like to thank all those who have given such critical support to Mountview during my term, including my Deputy, Andrew Parker, the rest of the Board and staff, Southwark Council, the GLA, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Lady Susie Sainsbury and the Backstage Trust, and the many other foundations and individuals who make such a vital contribution. Above all I would like to thank our outstanding students for choosing Mountview as the best place to launch their career."

Rosemary is one of the leading figures in British theatre having co-founded the Ambassador Theatre Group in 1992 and then Trafalgar Entertainment where she is currently Joint CEO and Executive Chairman. Trafalgar Entertainment is the innovative international live entertainment business that's home to Trafalgar Theatre, Theatre Royal Sydney, Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Stagecoach Performing Arts, Trafalgar Releasing, London Theatre Direct, Luke Shires Marketing, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Chiswick Cinema and More2Screen.

In 2014, Rosemary made history as the first woman to be named EY UK Entrepreneur of the Year. She was a National Member of the Arts Council England Board for almost 10 years (until 2018), chaired two major appeals raising nearly £20m for Great Ormond Street Hospital and is currently Joint Chairman of The Hall for Cornwall in Truro. Rosemary and her husband and business partner, Sir Howard Panter, topped The Stage 100 for seven consecutive years.

Giles Terera trained at Mountview and has enjoyed an award-winning career as an actor, writer, director and composer. He has worked extensively in the West End, at The National Theatre and Shakespeare's Globe. In 2018 he won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical originating the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

Mountview's Joint Chief Executives Stephen Jameson and Sarah Preece commented:

"We would like to thank Vikki for her inspiring leadership. As Chairman she has driven extraordinary change at Mountview and we would like to personally thank her for her constant support and guidance. We would also like to thank Andrew Parker who brought incredible financial acumen to the Board.

"Rosemary is one of the UK's most dynamic and successful businesspeople who, like Vikki has transformed the cultural landscape and we look forward to working closely with her and Giles to continue expanding Mountview's work in offering access to the best training in our industry."

Rosemary Squire commented:

"Mountview is one of the world's most extraordinary performing arts institutions steeped in history and boasting an impressive alumni track record. I am delighted and honoured to be taking over the role of Chairman from Dame Vikki who has achieved some incredible triumphs during her eight-year term. As an advocate of performing arts education, I firmly believe in the provision of grass roots knowledge and professional training to help young, aspiring performers achieve their dreams. I look forward to working with Giles who will be a remarkable Deputy Chairman and alongside Stephen and Sarah as they continue to build an exciting future for Mountview."

Giles Terera added:

"Mountview has been an important part of my artistic life for 25 years, as a student through to serving on the Board. I couldn't be happier and more excited to now have the opportunity to become Deputy Chairman, working alongside Rosemary to ensure that the great work carried out by Vikki and our brilliant executive continues, namely, providing world class training for our brilliant young artists."

Mountview is a world-leading drama school whose mission is to deliver excellence and inclusion in dramatic training. Mountview's new home, completed in 2018, has been shortlisted for a RIBA award and provides two theatres - the 200-seat Mountview Theatre made possible by a generous £1million donation from Sir Cameron Mackintosh and the 80-seat Backstage Theatre - the Foyle Learning Resource Centre, Weston Production Workshop, the Linbury Applied Arts Studio, 21 acting and dance studios, TV and radio suites, practice and meeting rooms and destination café bars.

95% of Mountview's undergraduates leave Mountview with agent representation and 97% of its students work in the creative industries within one year of graduation. 70% of all long-running West End shows feature Mountview graduates.

During lockdown the school launched Mountview LIVE, a series of online conversations led by Giles Terera with leading industry professionals. Participants included Dame Judi Dench, Sir Lenny Henry, Olivia Colman, Stephen Daldry, Glenda Jackson, Adrian Lester and Lin-Manuel Miranda. All conversations are free to view on Mountview's YouTube channel.