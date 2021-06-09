Mischief Announce Full Casting For MAGIC GOES WRONG UK Tour

Olivier award-winning comedy favourites, Mischief, today announce full casting for their very first UK tour of Magic Goes Wrong, created with magic legends Penn & Teller. The touring cast presents: Daniel Anthony (Mickey), Valerie Cutko (Eugenia), Sam Hill (Sophisticato), Kiefer Moriarty (The Blade), David Nellist (Mind Mangler), Jocelyn Prah (Spitzmaus), Chloe Tannenbaum (Bar), with understudies Ishbel Cummings, Rory Fairbairn, CJ Field and Jay Olpin.

Magic Goes Wrong will open on tour at Curve, Leicester on 16 July, before visiting Salford, Eastbourne, Cambridge, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Woking and Bath with further dates to be announced.

Mischief's biggest and most daring comedy catastrophe to date, Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians as they stage an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity. As the magic turns to mayhem, accidents spiral out of control and so does their fundraising target! The show premiered in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre in December 2019 and is set to resume performances in London this October.

Mischief's other West End successes include The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Groan Ups and Mischief Movie Night. Their hugely successful six-part TV Series, The Goes Wrong Show, aired in the UK on BBC ONE and on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada and Australia. The show received a 2020 TV Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy and has recently been nominated in the Comedy category at the 2021 National Television Awards. Series two is currently in production.

Magic Goes Wrong is written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller and directed by Adam Meggido, with set design by Will Bowen, magic consultant Ben Hart, costume designer Roberto Surace, lighting designer David Howe, sound designer Paul Groothius, video and projection designer Duncan McLean, composer Steve Brown, movement director Ali James, associate director Hannah Sharkey. The touring production is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd and Kevin McCollum.

Tour Dates:

Fri 16 - Sat 24 Jul

LEICESTER Curve

Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB

BOX OFFICE 0116 242 3595 | curveonline.co.uk

Tue 27 Jul - Sun 1 Aug

SALFORD The Lowry

The Lowry, Pier 8, Salford Quays M50 3AZ

BOX OFFICE 0343 208 6000 | thelowry.com

Tue 3 - Sun 8 Aug

EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre

Carlisle Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4JR

BOX OFFICE 01323 412 000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Tue 10 - Sat 21 Aug

CAMBRIDGE Arts Theatre

6 St Edward's Passage, Cambridge

BOX OFFICE 01223 503333 | cambridgeartstheatre.com

Mon 23 - Sat 28 Aug

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

100 Grey Street, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR

BOX OFFICE 08448 112121 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Mon 30 Aug - Sat 4 Sep

LEEDS Grand Theatre

46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

BOX OFFICE 0844 848 2700 | leedsgrandtheatre.com

Tue 7 - Sat 11 Sep

LIVERPOOL Empire

Lime Street, Liverpool, Merseyside L1 1JE

BOX OFFICE 0333 009 6690* | atgtickets.com/liverpool

Tue 19 - Sat 23 Oct

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

BOX OFFICE 0333 009 6690* | atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Tue 26 - Sat 30 Oct

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre

Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP

BOX OFFICE 02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk

Tue 2 - Sat 6 Nov

WOKING New Victoria Theatre

The Ambassadors, The Peacocks Centre, Woking GU21 6GQ

BOX OFFICE 0333 009 6690* | atgtickets.com/woking

Tue 9 - Sun 21 Nov

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose Bath, BA1 1ET

BOX OFFICE 01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk