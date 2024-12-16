Milton Keynes Theatre Announces Spring Season Lineup For 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milton Keynes Theatre has announced an exciting lineup ofnmusicals, plays and productions for its Spring 2025 lineup.

As always, this season starts with Milton Keynes Theatre's yearly pantomime, with Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood starring in Peter Pan. With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Never Land like never before!

Fans of musicals have lot to look forward to this season, with several of the most iconic productions coming to Milton Keynes over the next few months. Included in this is the Olivier, Tony & Grammy award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, legendary Rock'n'roll musical The Rocky Horror Show (starring Adam Strong), and Kinky Boots (which stars Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe and rising star Dan Partridge).

During March and April, Milton Keynes will host two of the hottest musical productions currently touring across the UK. First up, Only Fools & Horses The Musical brings the iconic characters from the UK's best-loved TV series to the stage with a production that's sure to take audiences back in time. Following that, the hilarious new musical & Juliet makes its debut, featuring some of the most iconic pop songs of the last 30 years and proving that there IS life after Romeo!

As always, there's a fantastic list of music-based one-night performances, including Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman, The Illegal Eagles, and Anton Du Beke - At the Musicals.

Audiences looking for a dramatic trip to the theatre can look forward to the brilliant plays that will be coming to Milton Keynes over the next few months. If you're a horror fan, Ghost Stories is a truly terrifying theatrical experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Alternatively, anyone interested in a whodunit will love Murder on the Orient Express, which is an adaptation of the classic tale by Agatha Christie.

Families can enjoy two amazing shows by Horrible Histories live on stage, with both Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors coming this February. For those who are looking for a more mature evening at the theatre, Buffy Revamped brings a satirical take on the iconic TV show to Milton Keynes for one night only.

If you're after some great comedy, check out the theatre's list of one-night performances, including A-List comedians such as Milton Jones, Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Jack Dee, and Paul Chowdhry.

Dance fans in Milton Keynes are spoiled for choice this season! Anyone looking to extend the festive vibes will love Carlos Acosta's Nutcracker in Havana, and Strictly fans can look forward to the return of Giovanni Pernice with The Last Dance. Later in the season, avant-garde South Korean choreographer Eun-Me Ahn brings her newest production, Dragons, to local audiences. Finally, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake returns in April to wow audiences, having become the most successful dance theatre production of all time.

The Spring season concludes with the return of War Horse, the beloved theatrical experience that's based on the unforgettable novel by Michael Morpurgo. At its heart are astonishing life-sized horses by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

The rest of 2025 promises even more brilliant productions, including Picture You Dead, An Inspector Calls, The Girl on the Train, Bat Out of Hell, Calamity Jane, and many more.

Find out more and book your tickets at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

