Milton Keynes Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season Featuring THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL & More

As 2022 draws to a close with sensational panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Milton Keynes Theatre has announced a sensational Spring season jam-packed with glittering musicals, thrilling dramas and unmissable comedy.

The big hit of the season is the devilishly delicious take on the weird and wonderful world of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (09 Feb- 05 Mar) The Musical will dazzle your senses on its first ever UK and Ireland Tour. Based on the iconic story, this spectacular stage show follows the hit West End and Broadway productions to combine the memorable songs from the original 1970s motion picture (The Candy Man and Pure Imagination).

There's more for the kids as the Demon Dentist (23 - 26 Mar) arrives in town. The hilarious and thrilling story follows Alfie and Gabz on a fabulous adventure, as they investigate the strange events happening in their hometown and come face-to-face with the Demon Dentist herself.

For dance fans Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty reawakens (17 - 21 Jan), celebrating ten years since its premiere. The beloved fairy-tale is brought to life by the uniquely talented New Adventures company with an unforgettable score, sumptuous staging, and masterly storytelling in a wondrous world of magical fairies and vampires. The theatre also welcomes back South Africa's award-winning Dada Masilo, who wowed critics and audiences with her stunning re-imagining of Giselle in 2019. Back by popular demand, Masilo and her company of incredible dancers return with the UK premiere of The Sacrifice. Featuring live music on-stage, it is inspired by Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring, combining the European heritage of this monumental piece of music with the uniquely rhythmic and expressive movements of Tswana, the traditional dance of Botswana.

More magical storytelling comes from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, a joyous comedy about taking risks, finding love and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising of places. Starring the icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe-Award winner, Hayley Mills (Wild at Heart, Pollyanna, The Parent Trap), household favourite and screen and stage star Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, Just Good Friends, Eastenders) and Rula Lenska (Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Eastenders). Based on The Sunday Times bestseller that inspired one of this century's most treasured films, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes us on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life.

Audiences can also look forward to a host of exciting one night shows with music from the critically acclaimed The Illegal Eagles (29 Jan); A musical journey through the glittering career of pop's most famous brother-and-sister duo The Carpenters Story (30 Jan); A Country Night In Nashville (11 Mar) Direct from London's Royal Albert Hall, capturing the energy and atmosphere of a honky tonk in downtown Nashville: Luther Vandross Celebration (21 Mar) with all the hits from Luther including some of the greatest love songs ever written and Sounds Of The 60s Live - Hosted By Tony Blackburn (14 Mar) for an evening of 60s classics.

Enjoy comedy with Mind Mangler (14 Jan) From the original cast of the multi award-winning, sold-out smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong. For those aged 14 plus, comedy comes from Stewart Lee: Basic Lee (08 & 09 Mar) a brand-new show for post-pandemic era in streamlined solo stand-up mode. Pure. Simple. Classic. Basic Lee; And Danny Baker At Last... The Sausage Sandwich Tour (19 Mar) A full-tilt, non-stop, thunderous performance, another panjandrum of anecdotes. The last-ever instalment in this raucous eruption, full of true-life tales and show business revelations!

For something a bit different join Tim Peake My Journey To Space (07 Mar) on an epic and thrilling journey to the International Space Station. He'll be your personal guide through life in space, with unprecedented access, breath-taking photographs, and incredible, never-before-seen footage.

A peek further ahead in 2023 and on sale now, book early for Musicals Strictly Ballroom and The Bodyguard. Drama from Wish You Were Dead, The Mousetrap and Steel Magnolias, and the annual visit from WNO plus much more.

For Milton Keynes Theatre's full programme of events and shows, visit ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes