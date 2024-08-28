Mercury Theatre Will Start Drama Sessions With Unpaid Carers In The Greenstead Community Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has received the ‘Unpaid Carers Community Fund' to run free drama sessions for both adult and young carers for the next two years. One for 8-15 year olds (young carers) and another for 18+ (adult carers).

Through Drama workshops taking place at Greenstead Community Centre, local carers will have improved access to the Mercury's activity across Colchester. Workshops will provide increased access to informal education opportunities through the teaching of direct theatrical skills as well as transferable skills such as communication, confidence, teamwork and leadership.

The theatre holds workshops for all ages and has specifically, in the last two years, worked with Essex County Council providing one off activity for young carers across Essex. Through teamwork and trust exercises, participants will be socially connected within workshop content, as well as being able to take part directly within their community. The theatre is delighted to be able to expand this offer making it available to more people across the Colchester area.

The Mercury Theatre has established evidence and statistics on their workshops improving social isolation and both mental and physical health so hope this project will do the same.

Workshops will focus on Physical Theatre and movement increasing the physical health of those involved. Through freedom of expression as well as utilising the imagination of all participants, it is hoped the classes will improve their emotional health and wellbeing. The work produced at the end of the project will be led by the carers involved, increasing participants' feeling of empowerment. The activity will promote ongoing participation in the arts with future bursary places on offer to support this.

Steve Mannix Executive Director says, "We are delighted to have received the unpaid carers community fund. Unpaid carers are the unsung heroes of our community, and we are so pleased to have a space where they can have fun, meet other carers and hopefully learn some theatre skills across the sessions, and all for free. It is also an exciting opportunity to do some cross intergenerational work with both the young and adult carers. We are so grateful to the Essex County Council for supporting us with this project and their ongoing support.

For more information about the Carer sessions or to express interest in participating from September 2024, please contact us at taking.part@mercurytheatre.co.uk.

