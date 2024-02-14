Mercury Theatre Receives Capital Grant of £500k From The South East Local Enterprise Partnership

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced that The South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) has confirmed a capital grant of £500k from Central Government funding through their Getting Building Fund to support the theatre’s future growth, and the development of new employment and skills opportunities.

The newly announced funding will support an extension of the theatre’s building to create new rehearsal and meeting room spaces, purchase of new theatrical LED lighting equipment and the installation of digital equipment and cameras to allow the theatre to easily record and live stream performances, rehearsals, conferences and workshops.

The theatre, which reopened its doors in June 2021 following an £11.9m refurbishment, requires the extension to meet the demand from local artists, charities and community groups wanting to base their activities at the theatre, having maximised the use of their existing building.

One of the organisations that will benefit from the new spaces is the charity Stagetext. The charity for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing audiences, which relocated to the Mercury Theatre in August 2023 as part of Arts Council England’s Transfer Programme, will utilise the new space as their national headquarters.

The space will also provide a home for the theatre’s new Mercury Creatives Programme for the next three years. The programme will provide mentoring and professional advice for local Essex residents aspiring to work in the creative industries locally.

The investment in new LED stage lighting continues the Mercury Theatre’s commitment to sustainability, the theatre being in the top 25% of public buildings in the UK for sustainability. The purchase will ensure that the theatre is equipped with the latest technology and that the whole building will contain only LED lighting.

The installation of digital cameras and equipment will be focused on expanding the theatre’s accessibility and reach, providing opportunities for those unable to physically visit the theatre, such as those in hospitals and care homes, to be able to watch the theatre’s productions, such as their annual pantomime, through livestreamed and/or recorded performances.

Steve Mannix, Executive Director of Mercury Theatre, said, “We cannot thank SELEP, Essex County Council, Colchester City Council and Central Government enough for their support. Since re-opening 2 ½ years ago we have been the victim of our own success and have simply run out of space. Over 320,000 people have visited the Mercury in this time for shows, events or workshops – more than we ever dreamt of.

With this investment we can develop with our community new tangible employment skills, health and well-being sessions, community workshops and build new partnerships across the city. It will enable us to embrace the digital age ensuring that everyone can engage in arts and culture no matter where they are or what their circumstances.”

Sarah Dance, Chair of the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, said, “South East LEP has long worked with partners to accelerate growth in the digital, creative and cultural sector - including via the South East Creative Economy Network (SECEN), The creative industries are vital to the economy and to our communities and we are delighted to be funding the expansion of The Mercury Theatre. The Mercury Rising 2 Project will enable the theatre to continue to flourish, to expand its reach and to become more environmentally sustainable. It will also provide local creative businesses with further opportunities and open doors to skills and jobs for the local workforce”

Melanie Sharpe, CEO of Stagetext, said, “This is fantastic news! The new space and equipment provided by the grant will strengthen Stagetext’s partnership with the Mercury by providing more opportunities to provide deaf access to audiences whether in person or through live streaming. We look forward to exploring how we further embed deaf access in the creative process and with local communities.”

Councillor Mark Durham, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for the Arts, Heritage and Culture said, “I am delighted that Colchester’s Mercury Theatre has been awarded this funding. The grant will support the theatre’s work with the local community, helping to ensure that more of its exciting and varied arts and cultural programme is accessible to residents.”

Councillor David King, Leader of Colchester City Council, said: “We are delighted to see the Mercury Theatre receive this well-deserved grant that will allow it to expand its reach and impact even further. The theatre plays a vital role in enriching lives and bringing our community together. This funding will enable them to reach even more people, especially those who might not otherwise be able to access arts and culture.

“This is a great example of what can be achieved when local authorities, businesses, and cultural organisations work together. We're proud to support the Mercury Theatre's ambitions, and we know that this project will have a lasting positive impact on Colchester, further contributing to the vibrancy of our city.”

