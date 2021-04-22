Media Pop-up Museum & Library Presents Temporary One-Stop Shop For Heritage and Culture in Town Centre

Warrington Museum & Library is set to enjoy a temporary new base in the heart of the community while essential maintenance work is planned for its historic home.

Warrington Museum & Library is announcing it will soon be moving to a new, temporary residence in Golden Square.

The council looks set to invest over £360,000 in repairs to the Museum & Library's 164-year-old, Grade II building on Bold Street, as part of its ongoing investment in Warrington's cultural and literary future. The vital project aims to ensure the long-term sustainability of one of the town's key cultural and heritage assets, so that people from Warrington and beyond can continue to enjoy the treasures it offers, for generations to come.

Subject to approval, a six-month refurbishment project is due to start in June, following official confirmation of the chosen contractor due at the Council's Cabinet in May. Works will focus on the essential restoration of the roof. A new, temporary site has been identified for the Museum & Library to ensure these vital services can continue.

The former USC unit in Golden Square Shopping Centre, has been chosen as the perfect location, with its prominent position and well-presented space making it an ideal place to connect town centre visitors with Warrington's unique historical and cultural offer.

Central Library reopened at its usual Museum Street home on Wednesday 14 April and will close again later next month, moving across to its interim location shortly after.

The pop-up Museum & Library will present an eclectic mix of best-loved books, IT services, historic collections, exquisite artwork, and more, in this one-stop shop of heritage and culture at the centre of Warrington's retail core.

Emma Hutchinson, Managing Director of Culture Warrington and LiveWire - the sister companies that operate Warrington Museum & Art Gallery and Central Library - said: "The care of our iconic building is of utmost importance to us and the Warrington community, and preserving it for future use and generations is a top priority of ours.

"A temporary move would be a fantastic opportunity for us to bring our remarkable offer to the very heart of the Warrington community, and we look forward to welcoming in new and familiar faces alike."

Steve Park, Director of Growth at Warrington Borough Council, said: "We want to make sure that Warrington's proud culture and heritage is a key driver of regeneration in our town. That's why it's vital that we invest in and protect our cultural assets for the future. Warrington Museum and Art Gallery is one of the oldest museums in the country, and investment in it will help ensure its long-term sustainability as a bustling hive of creativity, heritage, learning and culture.

"The refurbishment works - in particular the much-needed renovation of the roof - have been planned for some time. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic meant we were unable to proceed last year.

"As the town centre continues to reopen, it's vital that we maintain our cultural momentum and ensure that people have easy access to our rich cultural heritage and history. That's why Golden Square would be a high quality, temporary home for Museum and Library services. We believe it is ideally placed to tell the Warrington story and welcome the increased visitors to our town centre as it springs back to life."

The Pop-Up Museum & Library is set to open in Golden Square in May, while all other LiveWire library branches across the borough welcomed back visitors on Monday 12 April. Cabinet would then approve a contractor in May to carry out the needed roof repairs.

In line with the government roadmap, all museums in England will remain closed until Monday 17 May at the very earliest.

Until then, Warrington Museum & Art Gallery has an engaging digital programme consisting of podcasts, online talks, presentations, online exhibitions, and more, available for free via its website.