McNichol Ballet Collective's HERE & NOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2025, McNicol Ballet Collective will present Here & Now, a new mixed bill featuring extracts from its diverse range of repertoire alongside a brand-new work, at Hull City Hall on 29 March, the Royal Academy of Music on 5 April and Northern Ballet’s Audrey & Stanley Burton Theatre on 12 April.

Of Here & Now Andrew McNicol, Artistic Director, said: “Our new programme Here & Now is a wonderful opportunity for us to mark the collective’s fifth anniversary with audiences in my hometown of Hull, London and Leeds. At this challenging time for independent companies, I’m looking forward to celebrating the joy of dance, music and live performance and thanking those who have been part of our journey from the beginning.”

The evening’s programme features highlights from McNicol Ballet Collective’s dance works including Of Silence, Moonbend and Bates Beats. Alongside these fan favourites will be a world premiere choreographed by Artistic Director Andrew McNicol, with a new score, featuring live music, from Jeremy Birchall, costumes by Louise Flanagan, and innovative lighting by Yaron Abulafia.

Performed by McNicol Ballet Collective’s outstanding company of dancers Here & Now promises to be a celebration of dance and music as the company looks forward to the next chapter in its history.

Ahead of the performances McNicol Ballet Collective will offer a chance to explore the creative process of preparing a new ballet with an exclusive insight event at the Royal Academy of Dance on 26 March, featuring a working rehearsal followed by a Q&A with Andrew McNicol and composer Jeremy Birchall.

Founded by Andrew McNicol, McNicol Ballet Collective is committed to creating new and collaborative work with an inspiring collective of artists. The company commissions adventurous contemporary ballets, innovative dance films and meaningful education projects – strengthening its connection to dance and each other.

In 2023 McNicol Ballet Collective presented its second programme, Devotions, to critical acclaim at the Royal Opera House’s Linbury Theatre and on tour in North East England. 2024 saw the company perform at Latitude Festival and deliver a week-long creative residency for emerging choreographers and composers. Andrew’s vision is to create an enduring and distinct repertoire that will excite audiences, empower artists, and explore the full potential of contemporary ballet today.

