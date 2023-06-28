Mayflower Theatre And Mast Mayflower Studios Will Launch A New Actor Training Programme For Ages 16 - 25

Elevate Ensemble is a FREE two-year-part-time comprehensive training program.

Jun. 28, 2023

Mayflower Theatre has announced the launch of Elevate Ensemble, a ground-breaking new initiative aimed at providing young, underrepresented performers in Southampton and the surrounding areas with exceptional training opportunities. Elevate Ensemble is a FREE two-year-part-time comprehensive training program which has been developed with a commitment to nurturing talent, fostering creativity and empowering artists aged 16 – 25 who want to go to drama school.  

 

As an Ensemble Member, participants will embark on a journey where they will hone their skills and explore their artistic potential through a range of opportunities that will prepare them to gain a place and succeed at drama school.

 

Michael Ockwell, Chief Executive and Creative Director said, 'Elevate Ensemble is the next stage to build on the development of young performers. It is part of the charitable mission of Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios to provide opportunities to young people, and we have done this through many other schemes such as our Summer and Christmas youth productions, our youth theatre programmes and bursaries. We are committed to developing and showcasing new and undiscovered talent from our local community and are excited to watch this new programme flourish.'

 

Key opportunities of the programme include: 

 

·                  Weekly acting sessions at MAST Mayflower Studios 

·                  Guest masterclasses from industry practitioners and companies throughout the year

·                  One to one support and mentoring 

·                  Audition technique classes 

·                  Free drama school auditions and travel to auditions 

·                  Drama school visits 

·                  Performance opportunities 

·                  Free theatre tickets at select Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios shows 

 

Interested individuals can sign up at https://www.mayflower.org.uk/get-involved/elevate-ensemble/  

 

Head of Creative Learning, Patrick O'Sullivan said: 'Diversity, representation and inclusion is something that we are extremely passionate about and we are delighted to offer young people from under represented backgrounds and communities a chance to develop their acting talent and enter the industry.'

 

The programme is open to individuals aged between 16 – 25. All are welcome to apply and Mayflower Theatre is particularly interested in hearing from individuals from underrepresented backgrounds and those who receive free school meals or college bursaries. Those underrepresented in the arts industry include, but are not limited to, people who are of global majority, disabled or from a lower income background.



