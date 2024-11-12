Maxine Peake Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE at Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maxine Peake will star in this brand-new production of John Patrick Shanley's award-winning drama. DOUBT a parable will be at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio from Friday 7 February – Saturday 8 March 2025.

A Catholic school in the Bronx, 1964. Sister Aloysius, the strong-minded principal has her suspicions that one of her teaching fathers is abusing a vulnerable pupil. Without proof, she is forced to take matters into her own hands. As the elements of her investigation come invigoratingly together like clockwork, the gripping story poses fascinatingly nuanced questions of moral certainty.

Maxine Peake is an award-winning actress who shot to fame in Victoria Wood's Dinnerladies and has appeared in some of the most popular and acclaimed TV series of the last twenty years including Shameless, Silk, The Village, The Hollow Crown, Inside No. 9, Black Mirror, Three Girls, Anne, The Village and See No Evil. Upcoming she stars in the Disney/FX TV series Say Nothing portraying Dolours Price and based on the bestselling book by based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe.

On film, she starred in Mike Leigh's Peterloo and films such as The Theory of Everything and Funny Cow. She will next be seen portraying Russian American investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya in the film Words of War, with Sean Penn executive producing, out in 2025.

On stage, she has played the title role in Hamlet, with other iconic credits including Miss Julie, Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire, Winnie in Samuel Beckett's Happy Days and Hester Collyer in The Deep Blue Sea. Her theatre company MAAT (Music, Art, Activism and Theatre), co-founded with Sarah Frankcom and Imogen Knight, has now produced five plays that Maxine has starred in: Robin/Red/Breast, They, The Nico Project, The Skriker and The Masque of Anarchy.

Director Lindsay Posner, one of the UK's most sought-after directors, returns to Bath fresh from the West End transfers of Noises Off, A View From The Bridge and The Deep Blue Sea.

Twenty years after first being performed off-Broadway, DOUBT a parable has since gone on to huge international acclaim and was filmed in 2008 with Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

