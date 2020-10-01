Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury Announces Socially Distanced NURSE NELLIE SAVES PANTO

Nurse Nellie Saves Panto will run from Friday 11 December to Sunday 3 January.

Nurse Nellie Saves Panto, running between Friday 11 December to Sunday 3 January, will be performed to a socially distanced audience and will star much-loved panto legend Ben Roddy who has played the Dame in The Marlowe's pantomimes for the last ten years. He will be joined by a cast of other Marlowe pantomime favourites, to be announced soon.

Telling the story of what happens when a baddie attempts to steal the joy of pantomime, audiences are promised a fun-sized show that will feature plenty of their favourite Marlowe pantomime moments, some great musical numbers and (of course) the legendary ghost gag bench.

The announcement comes two months after The Marlowe team were forced to postpone Jack and the Beanstalk, when it became clear that they wouldn't be able to play to a full house this Christmas.

The Marlowe's Chief Executive Deborah Shaw said: "We said at the time we postponed Jack and the Beanstalk that we would find a way to keep the madcap spirit of pantomime alive this Christmas and I am delighted to say that Nurse Nellie has come clattering to the rescue in her size 9s!. It's going to be a small but perfectly-formed fun-packed present to local families at the end of this horrible year. We're hoping it will become a 'collectors item' for panto-lovers. We're also happy to be playing a vital part in supporting local businesses, by bringing audiences into Canterbury during the festive period."

As with the regular Marlowe pantomimes, Nurse Nellie Saves Christmas is a co-production with Evolution Productions. Paul Hendy, writer and director, from Evolution Productions said: "Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without The Marlowe's pantomime so we're absolutely delighted to be able to present this fun-sized, pop-up panto (socially-distanced, of course... it's the laaaawwww!). Nurse Nellie Saves Panto will be the perfect antidote to 2020."

Nurse Nellie Saves Panto will be performed to a socially-distanced audience, meaning that there will be fewer people in the auditorium than normal to ensure the appropriate distancing between different groups of audience members. The Marlowe team will also be complying with all of the latest government guidance and the highest industry standards to ensure that the theatre is COVID-secure.

Tickets will go on sale to Marlowe Friends on Monday 12 October, with the general public able to book from Thursday 15 October. With limited seating available, ticket demand is expected to be high and customers are advised to book early or join as a Marlowe Friend to get priority booking.

Tickets can be booked, from those dates, via marlowetheatre.com or by calling The Marlowe Box Office on 01227 787787.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You