Mark Kingswood Announces 2020 Tour

British Crooner and Radio 2 favourite Mark Kingswood has announced his first UK concert dates for 2020; London Leicester Square Theatre on 24th February, Manchester Stoller Hall on 27th February and Birmingham Town Hall on 28th February.

The dates will see Mark showcase his inimitable style, bringing to life the radio hits Strong and Dancing On A Monday.

Mark comments, "We have had the most amazing journey over the past few months; I am so excited to be bringing the songs alive around the UK with my fantastic band".

The tour announcement comes following on from a very special session on BBC Radio 2 with Ken Bruce earlier today.

It's little wonder Mark has rapidly become a rising star in the adult contemporary big band scene. More than just a talented crooner making his way through the Great American Songbook, Mark's unique talent lies in forming elegant and classy songs, reminiscent of Sinatra and The Rat Pack, while also injecting a 21st century tone and lyricism.

A gifted songwriter, his varied career had taken him from winning childhood talent contests, numerous writing and production credits as well as gold albums in countries around the world.

Growing up in Kent absorbing the sounds of the household stereo, Kingswood gravitated to the powerful and charismatic recordings of singers from the 60's to the 90's, including but not limited to producers such as Quincy Jones, Smokey Robinson & David Foster. Fascinated by all elements involved in the writing, recording and production, for many years Mark worked in studios learning the craft of engineering, producing, mixing and mastering, all while honing his musical and compositional chops.

With a fierce sense of creative independence and a confident approach to his brand of music, Mark Kingswood is redefining what it means to be a modern-day crooner. More than an interpreter of the classics, as a writer and producer he is building upon the magnificent foundation of those who have come before him through his ambitious and wholly original compositions.

Tickets available from venue box offices, Ticketmaster and Ticketline

February 2020 UK Concert Dates

24th February London Leicester Square Theatre

27th February Manchester Stoller Hall

28th February Birmingham Town Hall

www.markkingswood.com





