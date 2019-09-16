MY SUPERPOWERS Comes to Chickenshed

My Superpowers by Adam Long comes to Chickenshed Saturday 28 September at 8pm.

Tickets: £15 (£12 concs)

Ages: 12+

To book: telephone the Chickenshed Box Office on 020 8292 9222, email bookings@chickenshed.org.uk, or visit www.chickenshed.org.uk.



Adam Long is the founding member of The Reduced Shakespeare Company and Mr. Small on Cartoon Network's The Amazing World of Gumball. He returns to Chickenshed on Saturday 28 September to tell the story of his newly identified superpowers!





Among other things, these superpowers may or may not have been responsible for raging wildfires in California, an artic bomb cyclone in New York and erupting volcanoes in the Canary Islands.



A personal odyssey of how one ordinary man went to hell and back via the redemption of Spongebob Squarepants,The Broadway Musical.



My Superpowers is produced by Little Edie Productions in benefit of Chickenshed.





