MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Starring Alexandra Burke

The world premiere of MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL will open at Plymouth Theatre Royal on 16 September 2020 ahead of a UK and Ireland tour. Full tour schedule below. The show will star Alexandra Burke as Julianne Potter with further casting to be announced soon. www.bestfriendsweddingmusical.com

MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING is based on the wickedly funny film of the same name and features some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by the legendary Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including I'll Never Fall in Love Again, I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself, Walk on By, I Say A Little Prayer and What's New Pussycat.

The musical will have a book by Ronald Bass (My Best Friend's Wedding, Rain Man, The Joy Luck Club) and Jonathan Harvey (Beautiful Thing, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Coronation Street).

Alexandra Burke can currently be seen in the role of Rachel Marron in the hit musical The Bodyguard having played the role to critical and audience acclaim in both the West End and the subsequent sell out 2015/2016 tour. She first rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor and her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist. She most recently appeared as Svetlana in Chess at the London Coliseum and as Roxie in Chicago at the West End's Phoenix Theatre. In 2017 she reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing. Her other theatre credits include Deloris Van Cartier in the national tour of the musical Sister Act.

Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It's the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O'Neal. When she hears he's about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it's not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend's wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?

MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh. It has a book by Ronald Bass and Jonathan Harvey and is based on the Tristar Pictures Film, screenplay by Ronald Bass. It Features the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Tour Dates

FRIDAY 19 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 26 SEPTEMBER 2020

Theatre Royal Plymouth

https://theatreroyal.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 3 OCTOBER 2020

Palace Theatre, Manchester

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 5 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 10 OCTOBER 2020

Bradford Alhambra

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 13 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 17 OCTOBER 2020

Curve, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 19 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 24 OCTOBER 2020

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 26 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 31 OCTOBER 2020

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 2 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2020

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

https://bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 10 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2020

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 16 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2020

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 23 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2020

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 1 DECEMBER - SATURDAY 5 DECEMBER 2020

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON





