Video: YOTAM OTTOLENGHI Announces SIMPLE TOO LIVE UK Tour Via ATG Tickets
The promotional clip points fans toward tour dates sold through ATG Tickets.
A new promotional video from ATG Tickets is spreading word of Yotam Ottolenghi's upcoming stage tour, Simple Too Live, ahead of its run across UK venues. The short clip, posted to ATG's YouTube channel, directs audiences to purchase tickets for the tour through the ATG Tickets website.
The tour draws its name from Ottolenghi's forthcoming cookbook Simple Too, positioned as the follow-up to his bestselling title Ottolenghi Simple. The stage evening brings his approach to food and flavor to a live audience format, translating his cookbook work into an in-person presentation for ticket holders across tour stops.
ATG Tickets is handling ticket sales for the UK dates, with the video serving as a direct promotional push toward its booking platform rather than a behind-the-scenes or performance excerpt.
The tour follows a related engagement already reported by BroadwayWorld, in which Ottolenghi is set to present a Simple Too evening at Roy Thomson Hall in October, also tied to the same forthcoming cookbook release.
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