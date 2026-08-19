HAM by Hotter Project to Transfer to Soho Theatre After Fringe Run

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Following a run at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, HAM by Hotter Project will play a limited run at Soho Theatre from 29 September – 31 October 2026. A press performance will be held on Friday 2 October 2026.

A grief-stricken vegan seeks revenge for the death of a pig. First, he thinks for a long time. Second, he blames his mother. Finally, he wreaks the ultimate vengeance... by putting on a play. HAM is a kinky eco-hijacking of Shakespeare's Hamlet about meat, madness and the power of shame. The 'vividly, viscerally alive' (The Guardian) Hotter Project twists this high-brow tragedy into a sordid wrestle between a vegan and a sausage-lover. As we hurtle towards the end of humankind, every one of us must decide: to eat, or not to eat? Is that the question?

Mary Higgins and Ell Potter, co-founders of Hotter Project said, “We couldn't be more excited to bring our weird and meaty baby to Soho Theatre. We hope audiences love our butchered Hamlet and leave the show feeling horny, harrowed, and debating whether to eat or not to eat.”

Hotter Project first debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with HOTTER in 2017 which had three sell-out runs and toured across the UK. Their previous productions also include FITTER and The Last Show Before We Die. HAM saw them return to the Fringe with a newly devised piece. Hotter Project were also part of this year's Shedinburgh's season with a one-night only performance of An Evening with Hotter Project – a special compilation of their previous work.

HAM is directed by Ursula Martinez with set and costume design by Rūta Irbīte, lighting design by David Doyle, sound design by Tom Foskett-Barnes and movement by Abbi Greenland.

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