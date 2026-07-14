JUST FOR ONE DAY - THE LIVE AID MUSICAL to Open at Milton Keynes Theatre

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JUST FOR ONE DAY - THE LIVE AID MUSICAL will come to Milton Keynes Theatre for a five-night engagement from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 September 2027, adding the Buckinghamshire venue to its UK tour itinerary.

41 years ago on 13 July 1985, music united the world. Now, audiences can discover the behind-the-scenes story of Live Aid in a whole new way. Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is the story behind the greatest concert in music history.

With hit songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and more. Experience classic tracks from the iconic artists who made history at simultaneous charitable concerts in London and Philadelphia in a completely new way.

Live Aid was an unprecedented global music event that brought 1.5 billion people together, and they all have a story to tell about 'the day rock 'n' roll changed the world'.

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical finished its run in London on Saturday 7 February 2026. The West End production opened in May 2025 following a successful North American run at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto and a record-breaking world premiere at London's The Old Vic theatre where it became the theatre's fastest selling musical ever.

Celebrating the iconic Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia, Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical will continue to support the work of The Band Aid Charitable Trust with £1.6million raised to date.

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is written by John O'Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, with musical supervision, arrangements and orchestration by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Milton Keynes joins a wide-ranging UK and Ireland tour for JUST FOR ONE DAY - THE LIVE AID MUSICAL, which opens at Curve in Leicester in March 2027 before visiting multiple cities. The production, from Jamie Wilson Productions, tells the story behind the 1985 Live Aid concerts and features music by artists including Queen, U2, David Bowie, and Madonna. For more on the tour's expanding schedule, see BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of additional dates. The show previously ran at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London's West End, where it extended its run through February 2026.

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