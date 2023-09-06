MÁM Returns to Sadler's Wells in October

Irish choreographer and Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Michael Keegan-Dolan’s Olivier Award-nominated MÁM returns to Sadler’s Wells Theatre from Thursday 5 – Saturday 7 October.



Bringing together the virtuoso Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley, contemporary music collective s t a r g a z e, and 12 international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company, MÁM is a meeting place between soloist and ensemble, the classical and the traditional, the local and universal.



The Irish word MÁM means at once a mountain pass, a handful, a yoke and an obligation – perhaps to continue or to go a certain way. Keegan-Dolan was inspired by the poetry of the word’s multiple meanings, and by the landscapes of West Kerry for this production. The production speaks to life’s nuances and contrasts, and how polarities can, on occasion, come together to find resolution.

To celebrate the return of MÁM, Sadler’s Wells hosts a special screening of the critically acclaimed film The Dance by director Pat Collins in the Lilian Baylis Studio on Monday 2 October, and subsequently available on Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage until 3 November. The feature documentary follows the creation process behind the dance show MÁM from the first day of rehearsals in the remote Dingle Peninsula in Ireland, to the opening night performance at the Dublin Theatre Festival in 2019.



The screening will be followed by a post-film talk between Keegan-Dolan and Sadler’s Wells Artistic Director Sir Alistair Spalding.



Opening a window onto the process of creativity and collaboration, the film explores the relationships between dancers and choreographer, movement, place and traditions, articulacy and artistry. It was released to critical acclaim in Irish cinemas in February 2022. Pat Collins’ other works include Song of Granite and Silence.